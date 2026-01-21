EQS-News: PAL Next AG: Contribution of receivable as contribution in kind will not be implemented

EQS-News: PAL Next AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

PAL Next AG: Contribution of receivable as contribution in kind will not be implemented



21.01.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Munich, 21 January 2026. PAL Next AG (XETRA symbol: PAL; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) will not implement the contribution of a receivable as a contribution in kind as announced on 23 December 2025. This reflects the receivable holder’s decision, reached in the course of further discussions, not to contribute the receivable as a non-cash contribution.

The receivable underlying the originally contemplated transaction remains in place. The Company is currently engaged in constructive discussions regarding the terms and the timing of its maturity.



About PAL Next AG:

PAL Next Group is a broadly positioned entertainment group specializing in the creation and production of film and series content with a powerful focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Drawing on more than a decade of experience in producing award-winning films and series at PANTALEON Films and the expert team at Storybook Studios creating AI-generated content, PAL Next is promisingly positioned for advanced, leading-edge, contemporary entertainment. The PAL Next Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Degeto as well as Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Group is continuously expanding its market position for established and profitable film and series productions. PAL Next AG is represented in Munich and Berlin and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, please visit www.pal-next.com.



