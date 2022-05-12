|
12.05.2022 09:59:04
EQS-News: PALFINGER AG: Acquisition of 35% minority interest in Guima Palfinger S.A.S.
EQS-News: Palfinger AG
PRESS RELEASE Bergheim, Austria, May 12, 2022
PALFINGER AG: Acquisition of 35% minority interest in Guima Palfinger S.A.S.
- Share acquisition ensures implementation of Strategy 2030 and PALFINGER's global Hooklift strategy
- Closing of transaction planned for May 2022
- Bundling of global R&D initiatives for Hooklifts in Caussade
R&D Initiatives to be Bundled
Important Step for Growth in the Future
ABOUT PALFINGER AG
PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2021 achieved record revenue of EUR 1.84 billion. In 2022, PALFINGER celebrates its 90th anniversary under the tagline Celebrating the future since 1932.
Texts and accompanying images are available in the News section of www.palfinger.ag, www.palfinger.com.
12.05.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
