EQS-News: PALFINGER AG: Challenging Market Conditions Impact HY1 Results; Confident Outlook for HY2/2026

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

PALFINGER AG: Challenging Market Conditions Impact HY1 Results; Confident Outlook for HY2/2026



28.07.2026 / 07:03 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE Bergheim, Austria, July 28, 2026

PALFINGER AG: Challenging Market Conditions Impact HY1 Results;

Confident Outlook for HY2/2026

Volatile market environment, geopolitical conflicts, U.S. tariffs, and delayed customer investment decisions impacted performance in the first half of 2026

Revenue of EUR 1,165.6 million; EBIT amounted to EUR 84.1 million and consolidated net income to EUR 48.0 million

A structural efficiency program has been launched, targeting sustainable savings of EUR 25 million starting 2027

Major orders amounting to more than EUR 100 million secured in the first half of 2026

For financial year 2026, PALFINGER is aiming for revenue and earnings above the previous year’s level





in EUR million HY1/2024 HY1/2025 HY1/2026 ? % Revenue 1,175.4 1,139.5 1,165.6 +2.3 % EBITDA 156.4 136.7 133.3 -2.5 % EBIT 112.2 90.4 84.1 -7.0 % EBIT margin in % 9.5 7.9 7.2 Consolidated net result 68.3 50.1 48.0 -4.2 % Employees1) 12,651 12,111 12,230



1) Closing figures for consolidated Group companies are stated without equity investments and without temporary workers.



Following a positive first quarter, market conditions became significantly more volatile in the second quarter. The war in Iran weakened sentiment in North America, the Middle East, and APAC. Demand declined more sharply than expected, affecting PALFINGER’s revenue and earnings performance.

Despite these conditions, PALFINGER generated revenue of EUR 1,165.6 million in the first half of 2026. EBIT totaled EUR 84.1 million, while consolidated net income reached EUR 48.0 million.

“Market uncertainty increased noticeably in the second quarter, delaying investment decisions in key markets. In this environment, we remain focused on executing our Strategy 2030+, improving efficiency by increasing our use of artificial intelligence, for example, and further strengthening our market position for the long term,” said Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG.

Efficiency Program Strengthens Competitiveness

PALFINGER has responded to changing market conditions by launching a Group-wide structural efficiency program. The program focuses on simplifying structures, optimizing the global production and procurement network, and increasing productivity through automation and the broader use of artificial intelligence. PALFINGER aims to reduce structural costs by EUR 25 million. The goal is to keep the cost base stable in 2027 despite Inflation and growth.

Mixed Regional Performance

Regional performance was mixed in the first half of 2026. Demand in EMEA remained resilient overall. Southern Europe continued to perform strongly, while conditions in Northern Europe improved gradually. Positive effects from Germany’s infrastructure package have not yet materialized.

The North American market remained stable at a lower level. At the same time, U.S. tariffs weighed on demand and put pressure on profitability.

In LATAM, PALFINGER performed steadily overall despite volatile conditions in Argentina and Brazil.

APAC also showed a mixed picture. India confirmed its role as a key growth driver, while China has yet to show signs of a sustained recovery. In the CIS region, the market decline in Russia continued.

The Marine business continued to perform very well and made a stable contribution to overall performance. Offshore wind and cruise industries developed positively. However, the escalation in the Middle East had a significant negative impact on the Marine service sector.

PALFINGER Strengthens Its Role as a Strategic Partner

Over recent months, PALFINGER secured major orders with a total volume exceeding EUR 100 million. This strengthens the company’s position as a strategic and reliable partner in an increasingly challenging market environment.

Additional opportunities lie in the new TEC aerial platform series, the continued expansion of the service sector, and long-term growth drivers such as infrastructure investment, electrification, and defense, driven by a general increase in defense spending.

Outlook

Market conditions will remain challenging. The conflict in the Middle East, the ongoing effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine, and U.S. tariff policy continue to weigh on economic activity in many markets.

At the same time, PALFINGER has a strong market position, a footprint in multiple industries, and the flexibility to respond quickly to changing conditions.

For the 2026 financial year, PALFINGER is aiming for revenue and earnings above the previous year’s level, with the target of delivering another successful year.

The delayed economic recovery in the key markets of the U.S. and Germany, means that the financial targets set for 2027 will be achieved later than planned. These targets include revenue of EUR 2.7 billion, an EBIT margin of 10%, and ROCE above 12%.

The long-term financial targets laid down in Strategy 2030+ remain unchanged. PALFINGER confirms its targets for 2030 of revenue more than EUR 3 billion, an EBIT margin of 12%, and ROCE of 15%. The company continues to consistently execute its “Reach Higher” strategy.





The results presentation for the first half of 2026 is available here.

The PALFINGER half year 2026 report is available here.





? ABOUT PALFINGER

PALFINGER sets benchmarks with innovative crane and lifting solutions worldwide. As a leading technology and mechanical engineering company, PALFINGER transforms customer needs into seamlessly integrated solutions. A broad product portfolio and regional footprint drive balanced profitable growth. With its promise of Lifetime Excellence, PALFINGER delivers outstanding performance throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Around 12,000 employees, 30 international manufacturing sites, and a global distribution and service network ensure worldwide proximity to the market.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and achieved a revenue of EUR 2.34 billion in 2025.



Contact:

Hannes Roither | VP Investor Relations | PALFINGER AG

M +43 664 206 9247 |h.roither@palfinger.com

Text and corresponding image material are available under "News" on the website www.palfinger.com.