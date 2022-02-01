EQS-News: PALFINGER AG: CONTRACT of CFO Felix Strohbichler Extended for Another 5 Years

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Contract

PALFINGER AG: CONTRACT of CFO Felix Strohbichler Extended for Another 5 Years



01.02.2022 / 12:58

Photo: f.l.t.r. Felix Strohbichler (CFO), Hubert Palfinger (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) Image rights: PALFINGER AG

Bergheim, February 1, 2022



On January 27, 2022, the Supervisory Board of PALFINGER AG unanimously resolved to reappoint Felix Strohbichler as CFO until the end of 2027.



Felix Strohbichler (born in 1974) became head of PALFINGER AG's Legal Department in 2000. He went on to hold numerous executive positions in several areas of the PALFINGER Group, most recently that of EMEA Area Manager in charge of Marketing, Sales and Service, and Finance and Controlling. From May 2015 to September 2017 Strohbichler was Managing Director of B&C Industrieholding GmbH. In his capacity as CFO of PALFINGER AG, he has been responsible for the areas of Controlling, Accounting, Tax, Treasury, Legal, Risk Management, Internal Auditing, Compliance, Sales & Operations Planning, Process and Quality Management, Information and Communications Technology, and Global Business Services since October 2017. His new appointment runs until December 31, 2027.



Chair of the Supervisory Board Hubert Palfinger thanks Felix Strohbichler for his active support in recent years, during which, as CFO, he was significantly involved in the restructuring of company's marine business, the introduction of the Global PALFINGER Organization (GPO) and taking action against the cyberattack and the COVID-19 pandemic together with everybody on the Executive Board. "The balance sheet structure has been significantly strengthened under Felix Strohbichler in recent years and a substantial reduction in net debt has been achieved," adds Hubert Palfinger.



In the continuation of his contract, Felix Strohbichler sees a clear mandate to consistently pursue PALFINGER AG's profitable course of growth. Regarding his reappointment, Felix Strohbichler states: "PALFINGER AG is a great company with enormous potential. With our new company strategy 2030, we as the whole Executive Board have set ourselves high goals that we want to achieve above all else. Driving forward digitization, aligning the company with full solutions and further increasing financial performance are the focal points of this strategy. As a member of the Executive Board, I look forward to continuing to contribute to PALFINGER AG's success."



ABOUT PALFINGER AG

The international mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the global leader for innovative crane and lifting solutions. With a workforce of over 12,000, 34 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships and maintenance centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER is always close to the customer.



As the leader in its engineering field, the company aims to ensure its partners' business success in the long term by providing solutions and products that remain economically and ecologically viable in the future. Its broad product and model portfolio allows PALFINGER to take digitization and the deployment of artificial intelligence to new levels.



As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convinced that thinking and acting in the interests of sustainability play a vital role in successful business operations. This is why the company assumes social, ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.



PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2020 achieved revenue of EUR 1.53 billion.



