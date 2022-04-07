EQS-News: PALFINGER AG: First Sustainable Financing of EUR 170 million

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Financing

PALFINGER AG: First Sustainable Financing of EUR 170 million



07.04.2022 / 12:43

PALFINGER AG: First Sustainable Financing of EUR 170 million



Bergheim, April 7, 2022

PALFINGER AG secures financing with sustainability KPIs

- Sustainable financing of EUR 170 million underlines focus on sustainability

- Term of up to six years with highly attractive conditions

- CO 2 emissions and accident rate as sustainability KPIs

PALFINGER AG took out its first sustainable financing in March 2022 to secure a volume of EUR 170 million. The conditions are highly attractive with a term of up to six years with an amortizing structure. The financing is also subject to two sustainability KPIs: production-related CO 2 emissions and accident rate. The achievement of sustainability KPIs is audited annually, with a margin step-up/down if the target values are reached or are not achieved. Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) acted as sustainability coordinators.

Sustainability has been the focus of PALFINGER AG for years. Last year, PALFINGER AG initiated its corporate strategy 2030, in which the topic of sustainability plays an important role regarding the company's further growth. A Sustainability Council ensures the implementation of PALFINGER's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy and the transformation within the company.



ABOUT PALFINGER AG

The international mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the world's leading producer of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 11,700 employees, 34 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships and service centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER takes on its customers' challenges and creates added value. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitization along the entire production and value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2021 achieved record revenue of EUR 1.84 billion. In 2022, PALFINGER celebrates its 90th anniversary under the tagline "Celebrating the future since 1932".

