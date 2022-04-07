|
EQS-News: PALFINGER AG: First Sustainable Financing of EUR 170 million
EQS-News: Palfinger AG
/ Key word(s): Financing
PALFINGER AG: First Sustainable Financing of EUR 170 million
Bergheim, April 7, 2022
PALFINGER AG secures financing with sustainability KPIs
- Sustainable financing of EUR 170 million underlines focus on sustainability
- Term of up to six years with highly attractive conditions
- CO 2 emissions and accident rate as sustainability KPIs
PALFINGER AG took out its first sustainable financing in March 2022 to secure a volume of EUR 170 million. The conditions are highly attractive with a term of up to six years with an amortizing structure. The financing is also subject to two sustainability KPIs: production-related CO2 emissions and accident rate. The achievement of sustainability KPIs is audited annually, with a margin step-up/down if the target values are reached or are not achieved. Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) acted as sustainability coordinators.
Sustainability has been the focus of PALFINGER AG for years. Last year, PALFINGER AG initiated its corporate strategy 2030, in which the topic of sustainability plays an important role regarding the company's further growth. A Sustainability Council ensures the implementation of PALFINGER's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy and the transformation within the company.
ABOUT PALFINGER AG
PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2021 achieved record revenue of EUR 1.84 billion. In 2022, PALFINGER celebrates its 90th anniversary under the tagline "Celebrating the future since 1932".
Further inquiries:
Texts and accompanying images are available in the "News" section of www.palfinger.ag, www.palfinger.com.
07.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Palfinger AG
|Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
|5020 Salzburg
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)662/2281-81101
|Fax:
|+43 (0)662/2281-81070
|E-mail:
|ir@palfinger.com
|Internet:
|www.palfinger.ag
|ISIN:
|AT0000758305
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1322309
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1322309 07.04.2022
