EQS-News: PALFINGER AG: PALFINGER sharpens portfolio and risk profile, strengthening focus, profitability and resilience in the third quarter 2026

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

PALFINGER AG: PALFINGER sharpens portfolio and risk profile, strengthening focus, profitability and resilience in the third quarter 2026



28.10.2026 / 07:02 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE Bergheim, Austria on October 28, 2026

PALFINGER sharpens portfolio and risk profile, strengthening focus, profitability and resilience in the third quarter 2026

Revenue of EUR 1,616.7 million and EBIT of EUR 120.7 million in Q1-Q3 of 2026

Efficiency program savings increased to EUR 50 million by 2028

Legally binding pre-agreement signed for the sale of Tail & Passenger Lift business

2026 revenue expected to be slightly higher and EBIT slightly lower than in the previous year

Long-term profitability targets for 2030 confirmed

in EUR million Q1-Q3/20251) Q1-Q3/2026 ? % Revenue 1,533.6 1,616.7 +3.9% EBITDA 194.0 190.4 -1.9% EBIT (operating result) 128.2 120.7 -5.8% EBIT margin 8.2 % 7.5% - Consolidated net result 72.4 -61.5 -185.0% Employees2) 12,051 12,315

1) Prior-year figures adjusted in accordance with IFRS 5. Values without CIS and Tail Lifts.

2) Reporting date figures of consolidated Group companies are indicated without equity investments and without

contract workers.



The first three quarters of 2026 were characterized by a challenging market environment and important strategic decisions for PALFINGER AG. While the economic downturn in Germany, investment hesitation in the USA, and geopolitical uncertainties impacted business development, management responded proactively with targeted actions to increase efficiency, competitiveness and resilience. Targeted actions include increasing the efficiency program to EUR 50 million by 2028, consistently sharpening the focus of the portfolio as well as implementing enhanced legal ring-fencing of the Russian activities to reduce risks.

In the first nine months of 2026, PALFINGER achieved a revenue of EUR 1,616.7 million and an EBIT of EUR 120.7 million. Taking into account the impairment of Russian assets and valuation effects related to the planned sale of the Tail & Passenger Lift business, the consolidated net result was EUR -61.5 million.

“We cannot influence geopolitical and economic conditions, but we can certainly influence our decisions. That is why in Q3 we have adjusted our portfolio, expanded our efficiency program, and consistently brought our organization closer to the markets. We are strengthening the resilience of PALFINGER as a result,” says Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG.



Differentiated market environment in the regions

In the first nine months of 2026, the market environment developed differently from region to region.

Market conditions across Europe were mixed. Demand remained solid in Northern and Southern European markets, while the market environment in Germany – PALFINGER’s largest sales market in the EMEA region – remained subdued. Positive effects from the German government’s infrastructure initiative have not yet been noticeable.

In North America, the commercial vehicle market showed the first signs of recovery. However, in the USA, the most important market in the NAM region, demand in key product areas remained at a low level. Continued customer caution regarding investments kept capacity utilization across production networks low and weighed on profitability. The loader crane business reached a record level, also benefiting from investments in data centers.

Business in Latin America developed solidly despite weaker market conditions across the entire region. Positive signals came from the mining sector in particular.

The Marine business continued to develop positively. Marine and Wind Cranes as well as the Cruise sectors continued to see good market development. Business involving the public sector and government authorities also developed positively.



Expanded efficiency program boosts competitiveness

PALFINGER has expanded the efficiency program announced in the first half of the year. The focus is on simplifying structures, optimizing the company’s global production and procurement network, increasing productivity through automation and making more use of artificial intelligence.

Sustainable savings of EUR 50 million are to be achieved by 2028, with EUR 25 million already taking effect from 2027. The aim is to keep the cost base stable despite Inflation and continued growth, while sustainably increasing long-term profitability.



Regional responsibility strengthens market proximity

The adapted organizational structure introduced as part of nextGPO (Global PALFINGER Organization) provides the organizational framework for implementing these measures. It strengthens regional accountability for results and enables faster decision-making closer to the markets. This stronger regional focus is already delivering tangible results: PALFINGER secured one major order from a strategic account in North America in October 2026. The USD 32 million order includes truck-mounted forklifts, loader cranes and a service contract, with delivery scheduled over the next twelve months.



Consistent sharpening of portfolio and risk profile

In addition to its efficiency measures, PALFINGER is also sharpening its portfolio and risk profile. Following the signing of a binding pre-agreement for the potential sale of the Tail Lift & Passenger Lift business to a strategic investor, the company is consistently focusing capital and management resources on its core business with innovative crane and lifting solutions. The transaction is still subject to closing conditions and approval by the Federal Cartel Office in Germany. The contract is currently expected to be signed by the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.

At the same time, PALFINGER is legally ring-fencing its Russian activities in order to reduce risks. The resulting re-valuation results in a one-off, non-cash impairment of around EUR 135 million. While this impacts the consolidated net result, it has no effect on EBIT or cash flow. PALFINGER remains the owner of the Russian business units.

Outlook

Despite the ongoing challenges in the markets, PALFINGER expects revenue for financial year 2026 slightly above and EBIT slightly below the previous year. Net income will be impacted by the re-valuation of CIS and Tail Lifts. As the related write-offs regarding CIS as well as Tail & Passenger Lift do not have any cash impact, the Executive Board will submit a dividend proposal to the Supervisory Board.

The measures initiated will increasingly contribute to strengthening efficiency, competitiveness and profitability in the coming years. At the same time, the sharper portfolio focus and reduced risk exposure are laying the foundation for a more resilient business model. Reflecting these measures, PALFINGER is adjusting its 2030 revenue target to EUR 2.8 billion. The long-term profitability targets remain unchanged, with an EBIT margin of 12 percent and ROCE of 15 percent.

You can find the results presentation for Q1-Q3 2026 here.



? ABOUT PALFINGER

PALFINGER sets benchmarks with innovative crane and lifting solutions worldwide. As a leading technology and mechanical engineering company, PALFINGER transforms customer needs into seamlessly integrated solutions. A broad product portfolio and regional footprint drive balanced profitable growth. With its promise of Lifetime Excellence, PALFINGER delivers outstanding performance throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Around 12,300 employees, 30 international manufacturing sites, and a global distribution and service network ensure worldwide proximity to the market.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and achieved a revenue of EUR 2.34 billion in 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Hannes Roither | VP Investor Relations | PALFINGER AG

M +43 664 206 9247 | h.roither@palfinger.com

Texts and accompanying images are available in the “News” section of www.palfinger.com.