EQS-News: PALFINGER AG Starts 2026 with Profitable Growth

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

PALFINGER AG Starts 2026 with Profitable Growth



28.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE BERGHEIM, AUSTRIA, APRIL 28, 2026

PALFINGER AG Starts 2026 with Profitable Growth

Focus on innovation and global presence

Revenue of EUR 561.5 million in Q1/2026 (Q1/2025: EUR 552.5 million)

EBIT reaches EUR 41.3 million (Q1/2025: EUR 40.1 million)

Order book stable at around EUR 1 billion, and five months of coverage

Performance in the first half of the year expected to be slightly above previous year’s level

Goal for 2026: to achieve another of the most successful years in the company’s history



in EUR million Q1/2024 Q1/2025 Q1/2026 ? % Revenue 578.5 552.5 561.5 +1.6% EBITDA 76.6 63.0 65.7 +4.3% EBIT 54.7 40.1 41.3 +3.0% EBIT margin 9.5% 7.3% 7.4% – Consolidated net result 32.5 22.0 24.6 +11.8% Employees 1) 12,776 12,363 12,179 –



1) Closing figures for consolidated Group companies are stated without equity investments and without temporary workers.



PALFINGER AG has made a successful start to the 2026 financial year. In an environment still characterized by geopolitical tensions, unpredictable U.S. customs policy and regional differences in market developments, PALFINGER AG achieved one of the best opening quarters in its corporate history. The consistent focus on innovation, customer proximity and global expansion forms the basis for this positive development.

“The results of the first quarter show that PALFINGER continues to develop positively even in a very challenging market environment. Our global setup, broadly diversified product portfolio, and clear strategic focus enable us to consistently leverage opportunities in our core markets,” says Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG.

Regional markets are developing at different paces

Regional developments in Q1 2026 presented a diverse picture. Europe (EMEA) recorded a significant increase in demand, particularly in Northern and Southern Europe, and contributed to growth in revenue and earnings. North America (NAM) remained challenging due to geopolitical tensions and tariff policies, which impacted on demand and profitability.

In Latin America (LATAM), PALFINGER recorded slight growth despite declining demand in Brazil. In the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), India continues to be an important growth driver, while the Chinese market remains soft.

The Marine segment continued its very positive development. Large-scale offshore wind projects such as the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, as well as offshore crane projects and orders from the cruise segment continued to support revenue and profitability.

Milestones in the first quarter of 2026

Since March 23, 2026, PALFINGER has once again been listed on Austria’s leading stock index, the ATX. With this move, the company gains additional visibility in the capital market. New investors, especially funds that track the ATX index or invest primarily in ATX stocks, will strengthen the share’s trading volume and international presence in the future.

Through its partnership with the US company ICON, PALFINGER is opening up new applications in robot-assisted 3D printing for the construction industry. PALFINGER’s expertise in XXL robotics and integrated solutions is combined with ICON’s groundbreaking 3D printing technology.

At Conexpo 2026 in Las Vegas, the largest construction trade show in North America, PALFINGER successfully presented its full product portfolio for the North American market, along with multiple innovations and integrated lifting solutions.

Outlook for 2026

For the first half of 2026, PALFINGER expects performance slightly above the previous year’s level. For the second half of the year, PALFINGER also targets higher revenue and EBIT above the prior-year level. The goal for 2026 is to achieve another of the most successful years in the company’s history.

The financial targets for 2030 are clearly defined: revenue of more than EUR 3 billion, an EBIT margin of 12%, and a ROCE of 15% underscore the company’s clear commitment to sustainable growth and value creation.

You can find the results presentation for Q1/2026 here:

https://www.palfinger.com/worldwide/en/about-palfinger/investors/publications/presentations.html

? ABOUT PALFINGER

PALFINGER sets benchmarks with innovative crane and lifting solutions worldwide. As a leading technology and mechanical engineering company, PALFINGER transforms customer needs into seamlessly integrated solutions. A broad product portfolio and regional footprint drive balanced profitable growth. With its promise of Lifetime Excellence, PALFINGER delivers outstanding performance throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Around 12,000 employees, 30 international manufacturing sites, and a global distribution and service network ensure worldwide proximity to the market.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and achieved a revenue of EUR 2.34 billion in 2025.



Contact:

Hannes Roither | VP Investor Relations | PALFINGER AG

M +43 664 206 9247 |h.roither@palfinger.com



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