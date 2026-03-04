EQS-News: PALFINGER AG – THIRD-BEST FISCAL YEAR IN THE COMPANY'S HISTORY AND FOCUS ON PROFITABLE GROWTH

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

PALFINGER AG – THIRD-BEST FISCAL YEAR IN THE COMPANY'S HISTORY AND FOCUS ON PROFITABLE GROWTH

PALFINGER AG demonstrates resilience and vision: growth through efficiency, a strong balance sheet, and global expansion

Third-best fiscal year in the company's history

Good financial performance in a dynamic environment with a revenue of EUR 2.34 billion, EBIT of EUR 174.3 million, and consolidated net result of EUR 96.7 million

Record free cash flow of over EUR 180 million

Reducing net debt by more than EUR 200 million and increasing equity ratio to around 43 percent has created a strong balance sheet structure

Dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting: EUR 0.90 per share

in EUR million 2023 2024 2025 ? % Revenue 2,445.9 2,359.8 2,339.3 -0.9 EBITDA 302.9 227.0 269.1 -.2.9 EBIT 210.2 185.6 174.3 -6.1 EBIT margin in % 8.6 7.9 7.5 Consolidated net result 107.7 100.0 96.7 -.3.3 Employees 1) 12,728 12,358 12,0581) Dividend in EUR 2) 1.05 0.90 0.90 2)



1) Closing figures for consolidated Group companies are stated without equity investments and without temporary workers.

2) Proposal to the Annual General Meeting



PALFINGER AG looks back on one of the most successful fiscal years in its history. Despite a challenging and highly divergent economic environment, the company once again proved its resilience and competitiveness in 2025. PALFINGER AG achieved strong business results through efficiency improvements, a clear focus on customers and service, and targeted investments in future markets. At the same time, the new strategy 2030+ "Reach Higher" was developed and communication and implementation measures were successfully implemented.

Strong results and solid financial structure

The year 2025 clearly showed that PALFINGER AG successfully combines profitability and transformation. High free cash flow, reducing net debt by more than EUR 200 million, and a significant increase in the equity ratio underline the company's sustainable earning power.

"These results are driven by an exceptionally committed team. We have shown impressively that profitability and transformation are not contradictions. Our focus on customer orientation, efficiency, and innovation makes us resilient in the long term," said Andreas Klauser, CEO of PALFINGER AG.

This strong performance also forms the basis for PALFINGER AG's ongoing reliable dividend policy. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share to the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2026.

Strong capital base and market confidence

The company’s strong operating performance in 2025 was also reflected in the positive development of the share price on the stock market. PALFINGER AG delivered, and the markets responded with significantly increased confidence. The successful placement of treasury shares with a volume of EUR 100 million further strengthened the equity base and the balance sheet. The heavily oversubscribed transaction increased the free float by 7.5% to 43.8% and paved the way for the company’s return to the ATX index on the Vienna Stock Exchange after around 16 years. It can therefore be expected that the visibility of the share will continue to increase.

"PALFINGER has demonstrated that operational strength and a clear strategic focus create trust. Inclusion in the ATX index is another important step toward increasing the attractiveness of our shares," emphasizes Felix Strohbichler, CFO of PALFINGER AG.

Global presence as a success factor

PALFINGERAG’s diversified global setup once again proved to be a key driver of success. InEurope, strong performance in Southern and NorthernEurope supported business, while the recovery of the German market fell short of expectations due to postponed infrastructure investments.

In North America, new tariff regulations, particularly Section 232, had a dampening effect on demand and led to a decline in profitability.

Latin America achieved a new record revenue despite economic uncertainty inArgentina and slightly lower market demand inBrazil. In the Asia-Pacific region, economic development in China remained restrained, while India proved to be a driving force for growth.

The Marine business continued to serve as a reliable pillar of growth with major orders from the offshore wind and cruise ship sectors. The CIS region, especially Russia, recorded significant declines in revenue and earnings due to the economic downturn.

Expansion of the global service business

With “Reach Higher”, PALFINGER AG takes its strategy to the next level, focusing on sustainable, profitable growth, increased profitability, and technological leadership.

Key priorities include the expansion of the high-margin service business, targeted growth in dynamic regions such as NorthAmerica(NAM) and Asia-Pacific(APAC), especially India, as well as the digitalization and optimization of the global production and service network.



Innovation as a growth driver

PALFINGER AG continues to strengthen its market position through innovation across all product areas. In 2025, several new smart lifting solutions were introduced in the land, marine, and defense sectors, enhancing the performance, safety, and sustainability of the product portfolio.

PALFINGER AG is also investing specifically in electrification, hybrid solutions, and energy-efficient technologies, as well as in digital and autonomous functions that reduce emissions while boosting performance and cost-effectiveness. This shows how the company is focusing on the sustainable transformation of its product portfolio.

Outlook – Focus on profitable growth

For the first half of 2026, PALFINGER AG expects development slightly above the previous year's level. Beyond that, the company has a confident outlook for the full year.

In 2026, PALFINGER AG will focus on the swift implementation of the strategic programs as defined in its Strategy 2030+.

"Even in a dynamic environment, the global growth trend remains intact. We see opportunities in all regions and are executing our strategy with determination. As a global player, we will actively shape this development and continue to strengthen our position," emphasizes CEO Andreas Klauser.

The financial targets for 2030 are clearly defined: revenue of more than EUR 3 billion, an EBIT margin of 12%, and a ROCE of 15% underscore the company’s clear commitment to sustainable growth and value creation.

You can find the PALFINGER AG Annual Report 2025 here .

Published alongside the 2025 Annual Report, the new PALFINGER corporate magazine underscores what it takes to remain successful in uncertain times: actively shaping change — fully in line with “Reach Higher,” PALFINGER’s Strategy 2030+.

? ABOUT PALFINGER

PALFINGER sets benchmarks with innovative crane and lifting solutions worldwide. As a leading technology and mechanical engineering company, PALFINGER transforms customer needs into seamlessly integrated solutions. A broad product portfolio and regional footprint drive balanced profitable growth. With its promise of Lifetime Excellence, PALFINGER delivers outstanding performance throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Around 12,000 employees, 30 international manufacturing sites, and a global distribution and service network ensure worldwide proximity to the market.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and achieved a revenue of EUR 2.34 billion in 2025.

