Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 21:00:06

EQS-News: Palgon AG: hange in the management board

EQS-News: Palgon AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Palgon AG: hange in the management board

30.09.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Palgon AG announces a change in the management board. The previous CEO Jörg Weber was recalled by the supervisory board at his own request for private reasons. We would like to thank him for his commitment and his work and wish him all the best for the future.

At the same time the supervisory board of Palgon AG has appointed Mr. Samir Azzawi-Steyrer as new member of the management board of Palgon AG.


30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Palgon AG
Königsallee 60F
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: 021188284118
E-mail: admin@palgon.de
Internet: www.palgon.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ1P6
WKN: A2LQ1P
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1454821

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454821  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454821&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palgon AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten