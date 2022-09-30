|
30.09.2022 21:00:06
EQS-News: Palgon AG: hange in the management board
|
EQS-News: Palgon AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Palgon AG announces a change in the management board. The previous CEO Jörg Weber was recalled by the supervisory board at his own request for private reasons. We would like to thank him for his commitment and his work and wish him all the best for the future.
At the same time the supervisory board of Palgon AG has appointed Mr. Samir Azzawi-Steyrer as new member of the management board of Palgon AG.
30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Palgon AG
|Königsallee 60F
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|021188284118
|E-mail:
|admin@palgon.de
|Internet:
|www.palgon.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ1P6
|WKN:
|A2LQ1P
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1454821
|
1454821 30.09.2022 CET/CEST
