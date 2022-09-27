EQS-News: PANTAFLIX AG presents half-year report

EQS-News: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

PANTAFLIX AG presents half-year report



27.09.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PANTAFLIX AG presents half-year report

Revenues at EUR 8.8 million

Full-year forecast confirmed

Munich, September 27, 2022. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) closed the first half of 2022 in line with expectations. The media company generated revenues of EUR 8.8 million in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022, compared to EUR 22.7 million in the previous year. The previous year's record figure was largely driven by the international blockbuster ARMY OF THIEVES. The changed ratio of commissioned as well as in-house and co-productions compared to the same period of the previous year is reflected in the change in total output plus other operating income from EUR 10.8 million in the first half of the previous year to EUR 10.0 million. EBIT decreased in the reporting period to EUR 2.8 million (H1/2021: EUR -2.1 million), in particular due to depreciation and amortization from the completion of in-house and co-productions. With EUR 14.3 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 14.1 million), the PANTAFLIX Group has sufficient cash and cash equivalents to continue its growth strategy.

"In the past six months, we have taken important steps to realize our vision of playing a major role in shaping the entertainment and experience world of the next decade," says Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG. "We have realized some highly exciting projects in the film and series production for ARD and Sky Studios, as well as together with Paramount Pictures. As a universal content house covering all distribution channels, we are constantly working to further expand our positioning as a 'talent-centric company' with our diverse business areas, whether for film production, series, podcast or advertising services."

The refocus on the core competencies of content creation & production and marketing, talent & tech services is bearing fruit. In a challenging market and economic environment, we succeeded in further expanding the pipeline in all subsidiaries.



Confirmation of the forecast

Against this backdrop, the Management Board confirms the forecast of revenues of at least EUR 22.0 million and EBIT in a range of EUR -4.5 million to EUR -2.5 million for the financial year 2022. For the financial year 2023, the PANTAFLIX Group continues to plan for a significant increase in revenues compared to the current financial year.



The half-year report is available at www.pantaflixgroup.com.



About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX Group is a broad-based media company with various business areas in the entertainment sector. The film production business PANTALEON Films, the production unit PANTAFLIX Studios, PANTAFLIX Technologies as an entertainment-as-a-service provider, the testimonial creative agency Creative Cosmos 15 (CC15) and the podcast production unit PantaSounds are united under the umbrella of the Group. PANTAFLIX Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Sky, Netflix, Degeto, Joyn, Paramount, StudioCanal and Warner Bros. and is represented in Munich, Berlin and Stuttgart. PANTAFLIX AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and the ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.

For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com.



PANTAFLIX Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 (0)89 1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: crossalliance.de

PANTAFLIX Media Relations

Prosch Communications

Marcus Prosch

Phone: +49 173 5480804

E-Mail: marcus@prosch-communications.de

Website: prosch-communications.de