27.09.2022 07:30:07
EQS-News: PANTAFLIX AG presents half-year report
PANTAFLIX AG presents half-year report
Munich, September 27, 2022. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) closed the first half of 2022 in line with expectations. The media company generated revenues of EUR 8.8 million in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022, compared to EUR 22.7 million in the previous year. The previous year's record figure was largely driven by the international blockbuster ARMY OF THIEVES. The changed ratio of commissioned as well as in-house and co-productions compared to the same period of the previous year is reflected in the change in total output plus other operating income from EUR 10.8 million in the first half of the previous year to EUR 10.0 million. EBIT decreased in the reporting period to EUR 2.8 million (H1/2021: EUR -2.1 million), in particular due to depreciation and amortization from the completion of in-house and co-productions. With EUR 14.3 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 14.1 million), the PANTAFLIX Group has sufficient cash and cash equivalents to continue its growth strategy.
"In the past six months, we have taken important steps to realize our vision of playing a major role in shaping the entertainment and experience world of the next decade," says Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG. "We have realized some highly exciting projects in the film and series production for ARD and Sky Studios, as well as together with Paramount Pictures. As a universal content house covering all distribution channels, we are constantly working to further expand our positioning as a 'talent-centric company' with our diverse business areas, whether for film production, series, podcast or advertising services."
The refocus on the core competencies of content creation & production and marketing, talent & tech services is bearing fruit. In a challenging market and economic environment, we succeeded in further expanding the pipeline in all subsidiaries.
About PANTAFLIX AG:
For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com.
