EQS-News: PANTAFLIX AG: STORYBOOK STUDIOS releases first fully AI-generated trailer

15.01.2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST

Munich, 15 January 2024. STORYBOOK STUDIOS, a wholly owned subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG (WKN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) has released its first trailer with images generated fully by artificial intelligence (AI). The trailer provides a first glimpse of the series "THE SEERESS", which STORYBOOK STUDIOS is currently developing and will produce using AI.

Founded in 2023, the AI studio is currently developing a variety of projects for the international market. A particular focus is on the production of animated films and series for the family target group.

STORYBOOK STUDIOS has developed a completely new and proprietary workflow for this purpose, which uses artificial intelligence to achieve photoreal and high-resolution video images with an extremely high degree of realism. Current production costs can be drastically reduced in future by using this technology. At the same time, productions are being created that are extremely competitive internationally.

STORYBOOK STUDIOS will work closely with PANTALEON Films, which is also part of the PANTAFLIX Group, on marketing and exploitation, which cooperates closely with national and international partners such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount and many others.

The thrilling trailer is now available at: https://youtu.be/4jxfKPIhgQQ.

