|
15.01.2024 16:15:05
EQS-News: PANTAFLIX AG: STORYBOOK STUDIOS releases first fully AI-generated trailer
|
EQS-News: Pantaflix AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PANTAFLIX AG: STORYBOOK STUDIOS releases first fully AI-generated trailer
Founded in 2023, the AI studio is currently developing a variety of projects for the international market. A particular focus is on the production of animated films and series for the family target group.
STORYBOOK STUDIOS has developed a completely new and proprietary workflow for this purpose, which uses artificial intelligence to achieve photoreal and high-resolution video images with an extremely high degree of realism. Current production costs can be drastically reduced in future by using this technology. At the same time, productions are being created that are extremely competitive internationally.
STORYBOOK STUDIOS will work closely with PANTALEON Films, which is also part of the PANTAFLIX Group, on marketing and exploitation, which cooperates closely with national and international partners such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount and many others.
The thrilling trailer is now available at: https://youtu.be/4jxfKPIhgQQ.
Copyright: Storybook Studios GmbH
About PANTAFLIX AG:
PANTAFLIX Group is an entertainment company with a strong focus on AI (Artificial Intelligence). With over a decade of experience producing successfil movies and series at PANTALEON Films and an expert team creating AI-generated content at STORYBOOK STUDIOS, PANTAFLIX is uniquely positioned for cutting-edge, modern entertainment. With offices in Munich and Berlin, PANTAFLIX Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Sky, Netflix, Degeto, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. PANTAFLIX AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7.
For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
15.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1815327
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1815327 15.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pantaflix AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pantaflix AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pantaflix AG
|1,79
|2,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Feiertag verursacht ruhigen Handel: ATX schliesst etwas fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
In den USA blieben die Börsen am Montag aufgrund des Martin Luther King Days geschlossen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX gab hingegen etwas nach. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.