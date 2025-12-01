Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

EQS-News: paragon invites to the second bondholders’ meeting

EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Bond
paragon invites to the second bondholders’ meeting

01.12.2025 / 18:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon invites to the second bondholders’ meeting 

  • Participation quorum in the first vote without a meeting predictably not reached
  • Second bondholders’ meeting will take place on December 19, 2025, in Delbrück in person

Delbrück, December 1, 2025 – paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] had, from November 27 to 29, 2025, presented the bondholders of the EUR bond [ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8] with the issuer's proposal to adjust the bond terms for a vote without a meeting. As expected, the quorum of the total outstanding bonds was clearly missed with a participation of only 3.00%. The company will now invite to a second bondholders’ meeting in person on December 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. at its headquarters in Delbrück. The venue will be the Hotel Waldkrug, Graf-Sporck-Strasse 34, 33129 Delbrück. A participation fee will be provided.

Together with the SdK – the German Shareholders' Association – there will be another informational event beforehand, for which a separate invitation will be sent. Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of the personally liable partner of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, said: “It was no surprise that the first bondholders’ meeting did not reach the required participation quorum. We expect that our efforts in discussions with the investors' protection associations and the major bondholders will ultimately lead to broad approval at the second creditors' meeting.”

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, produces, and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics, and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems, and high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon supplies power battery management systems and drive batteries through its Power division.

In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have locations in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India), and Oroslavje (Croatia).

For more information about paragon, please visit www.paragon.ag.

Capital market contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Klaus Dieter Frers

Bösendamm 11

D-33129 Delbrück

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-100

Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email investor@paragon.ag

Press contact

Brigitte Frers

Bösendamm 11

D-33129 Delbrück

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-142

Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email info@paragon.ag


01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bösendamm 11
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9762 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9762 - 102
E-mail: investor@paragon.ag
Internet: www.paragon.ag
ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
WKN: 555869, A2GSB8,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2238476

 
End of News EQS News Service

2238476  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

