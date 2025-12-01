paragon Aktie
WKN: 555869 / ISIN: DE0005558696
|
01.12.2025 18:24:43
EQS-News: paragon invites to the second bondholders’ meeting
|
EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Bond/Bond
paragon invites to the second bondholders’ meeting
Delbrück, December 1, 2025 – paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] had, from November 27 to 29, 2025, presented the bondholders of the EUR bond [ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8] with the issuer's proposal to adjust the bond terms for a vote without a meeting. As expected, the quorum of the total outstanding bonds was clearly missed with a participation of only 3.00%. The company will now invite to a second bondholders’ meeting in person on December 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. at its headquarters in Delbrück. The venue will be the Hotel Waldkrug, Graf-Sporck-Strasse 34, 33129 Delbrück. A participation fee will be provided.
Together with the SdK – the German Shareholders' Association – there will be another informational event beforehand, for which a separate invitation will be sent. Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of the personally liable partner of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, said: “It was no surprise that the first bondholders’ meeting did not reach the required participation quorum. We expect that our efforts in discussions with the investors' protection associations and the major bondholders will ultimately lead to broad approval at the second creditors' meeting.”
About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, produces, and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics, and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems, and high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon supplies power battery management systems and drive batteries through its Power division.
In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have locations in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India), and Oroslavje (Croatia).
For more information about paragon, please visit www.paragon.ag.
Capital market contact
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Klaus Dieter Frers
Bösendamm 11
D-33129 Delbrück
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-100
Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102
Email investor@paragon.ag
Press contact
Brigitte Frers
Bösendamm 11
D-33129 Delbrück
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-142
Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102
Email info@paragon.ag
01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bösendamm 11
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5250 9762 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5250 9762 - 102
|E-mail:
|investor@paragon.ag
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
|WKN:
|555869, A2GSB8,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2238476
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2238476 01.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|2,01
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.