EQS-News: paragon invites to the second bondholders’ meeting

01.12.2025 / 18:24 CET/CEST

paragon invites to the second bondholders’ meeting

Participation quorum in the first vote without a meeting predictably not reached

Second bondholders’ meeting will take place on December 19, 2025, in Delbrück in person

Delbrück, December 1, 2025 – paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] had, from November 27 to 29, 2025, presented the bondholders of the EUR bond [ISIN: DE000A2GSB86 / WKN: A2GSB8] with the issuer's proposal to adjust the bond terms for a vote without a meeting. As expected, the quorum of the total outstanding bonds was clearly missed with a participation of only 3.00%. The company will now invite to a second bondholders’ meeting in person on December 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. at its headquarters in Delbrück. The venue will be the Hotel Waldkrug, Graf-Sporck-Strasse 34, 33129 Delbrück. A participation fee will be provided.

Together with the SdK – the German Shareholders' Association – there will be another informational event beforehand, for which a separate invitation will be sent. Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of the personally liable partner of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, said: “It was no surprise that the first bondholders’ meeting did not reach the required participation quorum. We expect that our efforts in discussions with the investors' protection associations and the major bondholders will ultimately lead to broad approval at the second creditors' meeting.”

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, produces, and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics, and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems, and high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon supplies power battery management systems and drive batteries through its Power division.

In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have locations in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India), and Oroslavje (Croatia).

For more information about paragon, please visit www.paragon.ag.

Capital market contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Klaus Dieter Frers

Bösendamm 11

D-33129 Delbrück

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-100

Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email investor@paragon.ag

Press contact

Brigitte Frers

Bösendamm 11

D-33129 Delbrück

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-142

Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email info@paragon.ag