|
26.10.2023 16:01:00
EQS-News: paragon launches bond buyback programme
|
EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Bond
paragon launches bond buyback programme
When the EUR 50 million bond was rolled over in March 2022, paragon undertook to repay a total of EUR 25 million of the total nominal amount. An initial public repurchase offer of EUR 5 million was made in March 2023. The terms and conditions of the bond, which were amended in March 2022, give the company the option, in agreement with the creditors' representative, to repurchase the remaining approximately EUR 20 million through an on-exchange repurchase programme.
The repurchase will be carried out by an independent securities service provider. The latter has to observe the prohibition of market abuse (so-called "safe harbour regulations") with regard to the purchase price and purchase volume. This means that no more than 25% of the average daily turnover (20-day average) in the bonds may be purchased on the stock exchange on any one day. The Bonds will be repurchased on the regional stock exchanges in Stuttgart, Frankfurt and Tradegate Exchange.
paragon is entitled, but not obliged, to accept offers to purchase and may shorten or extend the period. It is not the primary objective of the buyback programme to further deleverage the company; in view of the low net debt ratio achieved, the company reserves the right to raise corresponding credit funds on the market to finance the buyback. paragon will report on the progress of the bond buyback programme on its website (https://paragon.ag) on an ongoing basis.
Profile: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696) develops, produces and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems and connectivity solutions, as well as high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the fast-growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon's Power business unit supplies battery management systems and traction batteries.
In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have sites in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg) and Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Bengaluru (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).
For more information on paragon, visit www.paragon.ag.
Capital Market & Press Contact
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Dr. Martin Esser
Bösendamm 11
D-33129 Delbrück
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-200
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102
E-Mail: investor@paragon.ag
26.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bösendamm 11
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5250 9762 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5250 9762 - 102
|E-mail:
|investor@paragon.ag
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
|WKN:
|555869, A2GSB8,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1758563
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1758563 26.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|4,15
|2,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.