EQS-News: paragon to publish consolidated financial statements on May 22, 2023

  • Imminent closing of the sale of paragon semvox GmbH to be included in the financial statements
  • New dates for consolidated financial statements and Annual General Meeting

 

Delbrück, April 25, 2023 - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] will publish its consolidated financial statements on May 22, 2023, instead of April 26, 2023, as previously planned. The auditor has informed the company that the closing of the sale of paragon semvox GmbH to CARIAD SE is still to be awaited in order to finalize the closing work. The reason for this is the so-called "closing accounts", which will not be determined until the closing date and will still influence the figures. The direct supplier to the automotive industry expects all closing conditions, including the necessary antitrust approvals, to be met in the next few days.

paragon therefore plans to hold the Annual General Meeting at its headquarters in Delbrück on June 30, 2023.

 

 

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696) develops, produces and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems and connectivity solutions, as well as high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the fast-growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon now operates independently with its power business unit following the sale of the Voltabox investment.

In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have sites in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg) and Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Bengaluru (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).

For more information on paragon, visit www.paragon.ag.

 

Capital Market & Press Contact

 

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dr. Martin Esser

Bösendamm 11

33129 Delbrück, Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-200

Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email: investor@paragon.ag

 

 


