EQS-News: Pareto Securities AS publishes buy recommendation for Epigenomics AG share

Berlin (Germany), December 23, 2022 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that Pareto Securities AS has published an updated research report upgrading Epigenomics AG's share and issuing a buy recommendation. Pareto's analyst highlights in particular the strong preclinical test results of Epi proColon "Next-Gen", achieving a sensitivity of 84% with a specificity of 90%, well above the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reimbursement threshold of 74%. Thereby, the Company's "Multiomics" solution shows significantly improved performance characteristics compared to its predecessor test Epi proColon, which improves the early detection of colorectal cancer (CRC) and thus increases the performance of the new test. Should the performance data be confirmed in the FDA pivotal study, commercialization of the test is expected to start in in the second half of 2026.

Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG: "We are very pleased with the buy recommendation, which we believe reflects the strong test results Epi proColon "Next-Gen" has achieved in the preclinical study. The results are very meaningful as the 241 subjects include the impressive number of 70 CRC cases in total, which normally corresponds statistically to a sample size of around 17,000 subjects. For the upcoming clinical trial, the number of cancer cases in our pre-clinical data exceeds the necessary number to obtain FDA approval. We are very confident that our test will confirm the preclinical performance data in the prospective clinical trial and thus achieve reimbursement by CMS."

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood testing for the early detection of cancer. Based on its proprietary biomarker technology for the detection of methylated DNA, Epigenomics develops and markets blood tests for various cancer indications with high unmet medical need. Epigenomics' lead product is the blood test Epi proColon® for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is marketed in the United States and Europe as well as other selected countries. For the HCCBloodTest, a blood test for the detection of liver cancer, the company has received the CE mark for marketing in Europe.

