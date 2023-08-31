EQS-News: ParTec AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

31.08.2023 12:39:42

Munich Aug 31, 2023 The shareholders of ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) approved all items on the agenda at yesterday's Annual General Meeting with a large majority of more than 94% of the votes represented. Among others, Iram Kamal, lawyer at BT Bayerntreuhand GmbH Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. In addition, the dividend of 1.25 euros per share proposed by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board was approved.

A total of 96.81% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The complete voting results are available on ParTec's website www.par-tec.com in the Investor Relations section.

About ParTec AG:

ParTec AG specialises in the development and manufacture of modular supercomputers and quantum computers as well as accompanying system software. Its services include the distribution of future-oriented High Performance Computers (HPC) and Quantum Computers (QC) as well as consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these advanced systems. The approach of the dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) is a unique and successful feature of ParTec AG. Further information on the company as well as on ParTec AG's innovative solutions in the field of high performance computing and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

Investor Relations Manager

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop / Doron Kaufmann

partec@edicto.de

+496990550551

 


Language: English
Company: ParTec AG
Possartstr. 20
81679 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com
Internet: www.par-tec.com
ISIN: DE000A3E5A34
WKN: A3E5A3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
