EQS-News: ParTec and BF exaQC Take Note of Largely Favorable but Dismissive First-Instance Ruling. A Pyrrhic Victory for NVIDIA?!
|
EQS-News: ParTec AG
/ Key word(s): Patent
ParTec and BF exaQC Take Note of Largely Favorable but Dismissive First-Instance Ruling. A Pyrrhic Victory for NVIDIA?!
Munich, March 11, 2026 — The European Unified Patent Court (UPC), Local Division Munich, today dismissed the patent infringement action brought by ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) and BF exaQC AG against NVIDIA Corporation and NVIDIA GmbH concerning European Patent EP 3 743 812 B1 at first instance. ParTec and BF exaQC will appeal the decision. At the same time, the UPC left no doubt as to the validity of EP 3 743 812 B1: the patent protects the fundamental technology for efficient AI supercomputers. ParTec views this as a strengthening of its patent and a clear signal to the AI industry.
Assessment of the Ruling
At the oral hearing on February 13, 2026, the court had ruled entirely in favor of the plaintiffs on all of NVIDIA’s offensive and defensive arguments (more than 30 separate challenges). The sole issue leading to the dismissal was whether the information processed by NVIDIA’s run:ai platform qualifies as information for further iterations within the meaning of claim 1 of the patent.
The underlying facts are as follows: High-performance microprocessors for the demanding computational work of modern AI systems are currently supplied worldwide exclusively by American companies — such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. However, developing these highly complex chips is only one side of the equation. Efficiently utilizing these processors is the decisive challenge, because even the most sophisticated hardware is of little use if complex AI computational tasks cannot be efficiently distributed across the expensive super-chips.
This is precisely where the asserted patents come in, which are based on decades of intensive research and development by ParTec in collaboration with the Forschungszentrum Jülich. This development — which reaches deep into the architecture of microprocessors — requires that during the computation iteration, specialized, sophisticated information is extracted and used for the redistribution of computational tasks. In this way, the computational potential of the super-chips can be significantly increased and the supercomputers operate considerably more efficiently.
ParTec visited NVIDIA in California as early as 2019 to personally present the concepts and propose a partnership. At the time, with AI not yet on the horizon, the reception was lukewarm.
On the Validity of the Patent: Substantively Confirmed
Accordingly, the court at the oral hearing fully rejected NVIDIA’s substantive attacks on the patent’s validity as having no prospect of success. The presiding judge made clear that none of the invalidity grounds raised with full vigor — including subsequently submitted technical documents — would call the patent’s validity into question. The validity of EP 3 743 812 is therefore beyond doubt; the formal judicial declaration was merely prevented by the conditional structure of the counterclaim.
This substantive confirmation of the patent is an important signal to the global AI industry.
Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG and BF exaQC AG, commented: “To drive processor utilization from the low 20 percent range up to 60 percent and beyond, it is absolutely necessary to use more qualified information than was still the case in the A100 and H100 products. This is already happening in NVIDIA’s modern products — in the GH200 Grace Hopper and especially in Blackwell and Vera Rubin. Since NVIDIA — like other companies — keeps the precise operation of its processors confidential, we have until now been unable to provide the evidence required for court proceedings. That has now changed: in the course of marketing these cutting-edge products, NVIDIA has published sufficient information to allow us to demonstrate the patent infringement. The appeal proceedings will therefore focus on these products. Taking the ruling in all its details as a basis, it concerns a conviction of NVIDIA for infringement of the patent through its latest products.”
Corresponding patents for these inventions also exist in other key AI countries, including the USA, China, Japan, and India.
Appeal: Grounds for Confidence in the Appeal Proceedings
NVIDIA has recently released extensive news and information about its latest development, “Vera Rubin,” which is described as the most advanced processor generation ever. For ParTec, the extensive technical information answers the last remaining question: Vera Rubin uses precisely the qualified information that the court had still been missing in the case of the predecessor models A100 and H100 to confirm the patent infringement as a contentious point in more than 30 attacks by NVIDIA in the court proceedings. NVIDIA is thus developing in the technical direction that the EP 3 743 812 patent had outlined with its invention – a confirmation that is of considerable importance for the appeal proceedings. ParTec is pleased and proud to have provided this technical advancement – all the more so as ParTec had already visited NVIDIA in California in 2019 and personally proposed the concepts. At the time, with AI not yet on the horizon, the reception was lukewarm.
The Patent: Indispensable for Efficient AI Infrastructure
While American companies have focused intensively on microprocessor architecture over the past decades and have achieved a near-monopoly position in this field worldwide, ParTec — together with Jülich Research Center — has spent 20 years ensuring, both in its products and in its ParaStation software, that the second part of massive computing power is realized: the efficient distribution of computational tasks across microprocessors. Industry and academia confirm through numerous publications that this task distribution plays a key role.
EP 3 743 812 protects the fundamental principle without which modern AI supercomputers remain structurally inefficient: the runtime-based, information-driven redistribution of computational tasks across heterogeneous processors. Empirical studies show that processor utilization in AI supercomputers without this principle can fall well below 50 percent.
Further Patent Infringement Proceedings: EP 3 614 263
Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG and BF exaQC AG: “ParTec has proven, as the architect of JUPITER and numerous other European supercomputers, that Europe is capable of developing the world’s leading AI computing infrastructures — and we will consistently defend the patents that enable these infrastructures.”
