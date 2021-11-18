EQS-News: Partners Group included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021

EQS Group-News: Partners Group / Key word(s): Sustainability

Partners Group included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021



18.11.2021 / 11:45



Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 18 November 2021 The DJSI are leading benchmarks of the world's most sustainable listed businesses

Partners Group is the only global private markets firm included in the 2021 DJSI

The firm achieved the highest possible scores in several areas of assessment Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has become the only global private markets firm to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021 ("DJSI"). The DJSI are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors, which assess the performance of companies against a defined set of economic, environmental, and social criteria. Around 10,000 listed companies are assessed for inclusion in the DJSI every year, but only companies with sustainability scores in the top 10% from each sector are included in the final Indices. This year, Partners Group was one of only 147 companies in Europe and 322 companies worldwide to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe and World Indices, respectively. The firm ranked in the 96th percentile in the Diversified Financial Services sector. André Frei, Partner, Chairman of Sustainability, Partners Group, says: "Partners Group's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is an important recognition of the firm's position as a corporate sustainability leader in private markets. It also spurs us on our journey to achieve even higher standards on material environmental, governance and social factors. As a firm, we remain fully committed to creating sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for our stakeholders." Of the areas evaluated for inclusion, Partners Group scored particularly highly in environmental reporting (100/100), social reporting (100/100), and sustainable finance (98/100). Partners Group has recently taken significant steps to further advance its approach to sustainability, including: Publishing a Climate Change Strategy which outlines the steps the firm is taking to reduce carbon emissions across its organization and investment portfolio

Establishing best-in-class talent attraction and retention programs through Partners Group's proprietary learning and development platform, PG Academy

Introducing new initiatives to substantially increase the number of senior female professionals at the firm

Ensuring ESG criteria are integrated throughout the entire investment process for 100% of Partners Group's assets under management

Publishing a Tax Strategy which outlines Partners Group's commitment to paying its fair share of taxes and creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates You can read more about corporate sustainability at Partners Group here. About Partners Group

