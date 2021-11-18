EQS-News: Partners Group included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021

|
Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has become the only global private markets firm to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2021 ("DJSI"). The DJSI are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors, which assess the performance of companies against a defined set of economic, environmental, and social criteria.
Around 10,000 listed companies are assessed for inclusion in the DJSI every year, but only companies with sustainability scores in the top 10% from each sector are included in the final Indices. This year, Partners Group was one of only 147 companies in Europe and 322 companies worldwide to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe and World Indices, respectively. The firm ranked in the 96th percentile in the Diversified Financial Services sector.
André Frei, Partner, Chairman of Sustainability, Partners Group, says: "Partners Group's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is an important recognition of the firm's position as a corporate sustainability leader in private markets. It also spurs us on our journey to achieve even higher standards on material environmental, governance and social factors. As a firm, we remain fully committed to creating sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for our stakeholders."
Of the areas evaluated for inclusion, Partners Group scored particularly highly in environmental reporting (100/100), social reporting (100/100), and sustainable finance (98/100). Partners Group has recently taken significant steps to further advance its approach to sustainability, including:
About Partners Group
About Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. The family was launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combine the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in Sustainable Investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios and provide an effective engagement platform for investors who wish to encourage companies to improve their corporate sustainability practices.
