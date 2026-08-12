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WKN DE: A3CSWZ / ISIN: LU2356314745

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12.08.2026 09:05:04

EQS-News: Partnership between Novem and GPAINNOVA for the implementation of DLyte® technology

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Alliance
Partnership between Novem and GPAINNOVA for the implementation of DLyte® technology

12.08.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Partnership between Novem and GPAINNOVA for the implementation of DLyte® technology

  • Extension of technological expertise for metal surface finishing
  • Premium surface quality for components with complex geometries

Luxembourg, 12 August 2026 – Novem Group S.A. has entered into a partnership with GPAINNOVA to introduce the innovative DLyte® technology for metal surface finishing as a service to the European and North American markets. This collaboration and the investment in DLyte® technology mark a further step in expanding Novem’s processing portfolio of premium surface finishing for sectors such as mobility, aerospace, medical technology and the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Redefining metal surface finishing through precision, automation and sustainability

Metallic components play an important role across numerous industries, where surface quality, functional performance and process reliability are essential, particularly for components with complex geometries. The DLyte® technology provides an innovative alternative to conventional mechanical and chemical processing methods for materials including aluminium, stainless steel, brass and titanium. Its fully automated and reproducible production process supports efficient industrial-scale production, reduces process variability and contributes to consistently high quality standards across the entire manufacturing process. In addition to its technological benefits, DLyte® technology, as a sustainable alternative to conventional finishing processes, supports a more environmentally responsible production process through the reduced use of hazardous substances and resources.

Dr. Andreas Karl, Head of Project DLyte: “The introduction of the DLyte® technology marks a major innovation milestone for Novem. It not only elevates the quality and consistency of our 3D surface finishing but also transforms manufacturing processes towards greater automation and sustainability. This partnership strengthens our position as a technology leader and enables us to deliver next-generation solutions to our customers worldwide.“

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a developer and supplier of exclusive trim elements and decorative functional components for mobility. As the global leader in high-end car interiors, the Company also leverages its expertise in the premium exterior trim market and further diversifies its portfolio into adjacent mobility segments. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, Novem offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a globally diversified customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovenia, Honduras, Mexico, the USA and China. Novem employs about 4,100 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around €511 million in FY 2025/26.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations Press Contact
Sophie Badura Isabel Henninger
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +49 174 940 9955
Phone: +49 9205 18 1676 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 222100KIY63U7PV8N251
EQS News ID: 2381080

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381080  12.08.2026 CET/CEST

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