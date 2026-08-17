EQS-News: Pascal Wehrlein becomes Formula E World Champion with Porsche again

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pascal Wehrlein becomes Formula E World Champion with Porsche again



17.08.2026 / 09:29 CET/CEST

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Pascal Wehrlein becomes Formula E World Champion with Porsche again

German secures his second drivers’ title in the all-electric championship

Jake Dennis for customer team Andretti claims second in the standings

Porsche ends Formula E’s GEN3 era as the most successful manufacturer

Stuttgart. Pascal Wehrlein claimed his second ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship in Sunday’s London E-Prix despite missing out on the points. The Porsche factory driver finished P14, with teammate Nico Müller in P12. Jake Dennis, driving for Porsche customer team Andretti Formula E, also failed to score in P18, leaving him five points behind Wehrlein in the final drivers’ standings.

Wehrlein and Müller started P3 and P4 for London’s season finale, but both were shuffled back through the field aboard their Porsche 99X Electric cars during the 35-lap race. Both Wehrlein and Dennis were involved in an incident with another driver in the closing stages, which dropped them outside the points. The result meant Porsche missed out on the teams’ title to Jaguar TCS Racing and the chance to complete a hat-trick of championship successes, having already secured the manufacturers’ crown at the previous round.

Wehrlein won his second Formula E title after recording the most wins this season with three, as well as the joint most podium finishes (six) and joint most pole positions (four). He remains the most recent German single-seater world champion since Nico Rosberg’s success in 2016 (Formula 1; Mercedes-AMG). The 31-year-old also shares a record with Frenchman Jean-Éric Vergne as the only drivers to have won two Formula E drivers’ titles. The series made its debut in 2014.

Having won six of the ten world championship titles awarded during Formula E’s GEN3 era, the Porsche 99X Electric is the most successful car of this third generation. It is also the most successful single-seater in the history of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, ensuring the brand remains at the pinnacle of electric motorsport. During this era, the Porsche Formula E Team achieved 16 race wins, while 23 victories have been taken by both the factory and customer teams.

Racing for Charity

On Sunday, the drivers not only contested for the final points and trophies of the season, Wehrlein and Müller also completed their final laps for this year’s “Racing for Charity” initiative. Through the fundraising campaign, Porsche combines sporting success in Formula E with social responsibility. For every race lap completed by its two factory-run Porsche 99X Electric, the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer has donated 400 euros to support seriously ill children around the world. Porsche intends to announce the final donation total in due course. The funds will benefit Kinderherzen retten e.V., Interplast Germany e.V. and the Ferry Porsche Foundation. Ahead of the announcement, the total stands at 449,200 euros.

Comments on the London E-Prix

Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E: “An amazing second World Championship for Pascal. It was a hard-fought battle, and there were some tough laps during the race, but overall, it is a great achievement and another title for the Porsche 99X Electric. It means that this season we have claimed the drivers’ title and retained the manufacturers’ title. A big thank you to both Pascal and Nico for their efforts this season, as well as every single person who has worked on this project. You can be proud of yourselves, and I’m proud of you.”

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche factory driver (#94): “I’m so proud of how we executed this weekend, how we didn’t crack under pressure. We set the bar really high in the first 15 races of the season, which was our baseline coming into the final round, and today, we finished the job. I want to thank everyone in the team and everyone back at the factory who helped build this car. We are the most successful manufacturer in the GEN3 era and have won so many championships. I love my team. I love everyone working with me and believing in me. A very special thanks also to Nico for how much he contributed to this title. Tonight, we will celebrate, but then: bring on GEN4.”

Nico Müller, Porsche factory driver (#51): “It’s been a chaotic weekend, but we came away with Pascal winning the championship, so congratulations to him and the whole team. It’s been a very good season. There is room for improvement moving forward, and I think we have the potential to do even better. I’m very happy that we’ve come away with two titles this season and am looking forward to GEN4 next season.”

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport: “We end the season with two FIA World Championship titles as Porsche Motorsport celebrates 75 years of motorsport, which is a huge achievement. Congratulations to Pascal for claiming the drivers’ title in a very tough race, and well done to everybody involved in securing the manufacturers’ title in Tokyo, including our customer teams, who contributed to that success over the course of the season. With this, Porsche remains at the top of electric motorsport. Despite missing out on the teams’ title, this has been a major success for us, and the Porsche 99X Electric ends the GEN3 era as Formula E’s most successful car. We can all be very proud of that.”

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – standings after 17 of 17 races

Drivers’ classification

1. Pascal Wehrlein (GER), 169 points – Porsche 99X Electric

2. Jake Dennis (GBR), 164 points – Porsche 99X Electric

3. Mitch Evans (NZL), 160 points – Jaguar I-Type 7

9. Nico Müller (SUI), 102 points – Porsche 99X Electric

13. Pepe Martí (ESP), 66 points – Porsche 99X Electric WCG3

14. Felipe Drugovich (BRA), 65 points – Porsche 99X Electric

15. Dan Ticktum (GBR), 62 points – Porsche 99X Electric WCG3

Teams’ classification

1. Jaguar TCS Racing (GBR), 288 points

2. Porsche Formula E Team (GER), 271 points

3. Mahindra Racing (IND), 252 points

4. Andretti Formula E (USA), 229 points

8. CUPRA KIRO (USA), 128 points

Manufacturers’ classification

1. Porsche, 498 points

2. Jaguar, 400 points

3. Stellantis, 292 points

The official points’ standings can be found on the Formula E website.

Porsche in Formula E

As the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Champion, Porsche contested its seventh Formula E season in 2025/2026. In addition to the factory Porsche Formula E Team, the US customer team Andretti Formula E competed with the Porsche 99X Electric of the latest generation GEN3 Evo. A second Porsche customer team, Cupra Kiro, also participated, relying on 99X technology from the previous generation GEN3. In Formula E, the brand gains valuable insights for its production sports cars.

Photos, videos and background information on drivers and vehicles etc. are available in the Porsche Newsroom. The X channel @PorscheFormulaE and the WhatsApp channel of Porsche Motorsport provide live updates on the Porsche Formula E Team.