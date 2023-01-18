EQS-News: PATRIZIA and Mitsui launch new flagship strategy for sustainable infrastructure investments in APAC

EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Funds/Expansion

PATRIZIA and Mitsui launch new flagship strategy for sustainable infrastructure investments in APAC



18.01.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

PATRIZIA has launched its largest-ever infrastructure strategy dedicated to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market and one of PATRIZIA and Mitsuis flagship discretionary investment strategies

The strategy is managed by PATRIZIA MBK Fund Management (PMBK), a joint venture between global real assets player PATRIZIA and Mitsui & Co. (Mitsui), one of the largest trading and investment companies in the world with c. USD 122 billion of total assets

Aiming for overall assets under management of up to USD 1 billion, it is one of the largest strategies dedicated to investing in sustainable mid-market infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region, targeting the energy, digital, social and mobility sectors

The PATRIZIA-Mitsui joint venture continues one of the most successful collaborations in global infrastructure management, with a partnership of c.15 years in infrastructure investing



Sydney/Singapore/Augsburg, 18 January 2023. PATRIZIA, a leading partner for global real assets, and Mitsui, one of the worlds largest trading and investment companies, have launched a new flagship discretionary sustainable infrastructure strategy in APAC.



Aiming for overall assets under management up to USD 1 billion, it is PATRIZIA Infrastructures largest-ever strategy in APAC and one of the largest active initiatives dedicated to investing in sustainable mid-market infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region.

The strategy is managed by a joint venture management company between PATRIZIA and Mitsui, who are both co-investors, to ensure strong sponsorship alignment. The launch of the strategy continues one of the most successful collaborations in global infrastructure management, with the PATRIZIA-Mitsui partnership enjoying a c.15-year track-record in infrastructure investing. The strategy will leverage the largest infrastructure network in APAC, with more than 15,000 local staff across 69 offices in the region and meaningful connections to both industry and government bodies.

Graham Matthews, CEO of PATRIZIA Infrastructure, said: The launch of our new APAC strategy is a real game-changer for PATRIZIA. It provides significant capital to really accelerate our next phase of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, which remains a core pillar of our mid-term growth strategy. For nearly four decades, we have been a strategic partner for our clients and successfully expanded our range of investment solutions. With this new launch, we are offering our largest-ever infrastructure strategy in APAC that delivers much broader investment opportunities across the entire real assets sector. Furthermore, our proven long-term partnership with Mitsui over the last c.15 years demonstrates that we remain a strong and trusted partner to our clients in these times of continued uncertainty.

Launching PATRIZIAs flagship infrastructure strategy in APAC

The new initiative will invest in sustainable infrastructure assets in the key developed APAC markets of Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand and Taiwan, as well as in select developing Asian markets.

Aligned to PATRIZIAs broader investment strategy, the investments will help address the global megatrends of decarbonisation, digitalisation, urbanisation and demographic changes. The investment strategy will primarily focus on mid-market brownfield opportunities in the four core sectors of energy, digital, social and mobility, targeting assets such as solar and wind farms, battery storage, data centres, social infrastructure and EV charging stations. Each investment will aim to deliver strong financial returns alongside positive sustainable outcomes in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Saji Anantakrishnan, Head of Infrastructure for Australia and Asia at PATRIZIA, said: As the worlds top growth region, Asia-Pacific is an extremely compelling proposition for investors thanks to its favourable macroeconomic conditions, as well as the growing supply-demand imbalance for strategic infrastructure investments. Governments alone cannot finance this transition, opening up enormous opportunities for private capital to shape the future development and prosperity of the region. Our new APAC strategy is perfectly positioned to capitalise on these market dynamics, as well as the wider global megatrends that are shaping economies around the world. With some 15,000 boots on the ground in APAC through the PATRIZIA-Mitsui partnership, we are excited to deliver the highly attractive combination of both stable and sustainable returns for our investors.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to contribute c.60% of global growth by 2030, while it has an estimated USD 900 billion annual shortfall in infrastructure funding, according to the Asian Development Bank.

Globally, PATRIZIA has EUR 7 billion of infrastructure AUM in equity, debt and listed strategies, and a track-record stretching 25 years. The new strategy is PATRIZIAs second dedicated real assets vehicle to launch in APAC in the last three months following the announcement of a new residential strategy in Japan. Together, the two flagship strategies of up to USD 1 billion each offer institutional investors access to both infrastructure and real estate assets in the region.

PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets

With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 57 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide. Through its PATRIZIA Foundation, PATRIZIA is committed to social responsibility. The Foundation has helped around 250,000 children in need worldwide gain access to education and thus, has given them the chance of a better life over the last 23 years. You can find further information at www.patrizia.ag



