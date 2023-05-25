25.05.2023 14:30:58

EQS-News: PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting approves fifth dividend increase in a row based on solid business performance

EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting approves fifth dividend increase in a row based on solid business performance

25.05.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
  • Dividend per share increases by 3.1% year-on-year to EUR 0.33 based on PATRIZIA's solid business performance despite a difficult market environment
  • Shareholders vote in favour of an adjusted remuneration system with a new shareholder value component, which promotes entrepreneurial participation of the Executive Directors
  • All agenda items approved with large majority

Augsburg, 25 May 2023. PATRIZIA SE, a leading partner for global investments in real assets, today successfully hosted its first Annual General Meeting as a monistic SE in virtual format with direct Q&A opportunity for shareholders.

The vast majority of shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. This includes a dividend payment of EUR 0.33 per share for the 2022 fiscal year, a 3.1% increase in the dividend per share compared to the previous year and the fifth dividend increase in a row.  PATRIZIA SE shares will trade at a dividend discount on 26 May 2023 and the dividend will then be paid on 30 May 2023.

In addition, a modified remuneration system for the company was decided on todays AGM in connection with the appointment of the CEO Designate, Asoka Wöhrmann. For this purpose, an additional long-term incentive element, the so-called Shareholder Value Long-Term Incentive (SVL), was implemented. The ambitious long-term shareholder value targets are linked to the performance of PATRIZIA shares and the capital market valuation in the form of an EBITDA multiple in addition to profitability targets. This forward-looking incentive scheme strengthens the link between corporate success and Executive Director remuneration and underlines PATRIZIA's commitment to generating sustainable value for its stakeholders.

In order to fully participate in the new SVL, Asoka Wöhrmann will personally invest EUR 3 million in PATRIZIA shares via purchases in the market. This decision not only demonstrates Asoka Wöhrmann's confidence and conviction in PATRIZIA, but also his personal commitment to drive the success of the company as its future CEO and achieving long-term value enhancement for all shareholders.

The detailed results of the Annual General Meeting are available on the following website:
https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/events-for-shareholders/annual-general-meetings/

PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets
With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 39 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 58 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA is making an impact since 1984 by helping children in need, since 1992 in close collaboration with Bunter Kreis (colourful circle) in Germany for aftercare of children with severe diseases and since 1999 through its support for the PATRIZIA Foundation. The PATRIZIA Foundation has helped around 280,000 children in need worldwide gain access to education and thus, has given them the chance of a better life over the last 24 years. You can find further information at www.patrizia.ag

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
Phone: +49 69 643505-1114
investor.relations(at)patrizia.ag

25.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1642151

 
End of News EQS News Service

1642151  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642151&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PATRIZIA SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PATRIZIA SEmehr Analysen

15.05.23 PATRIZIA Kaufen DZ BANK
15.05.23 PATRIZIA Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.23 PATRIZIA Buy Warburg Research
12.05.23 PATRIZIA Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.23 PATRIZIA Reduce Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PATRIZIA SE 8,38 -2,10% PATRIZIA SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiterhin keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte frühe Gewinne letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte hauptsächlich Verluste zu sehen.

Nachrichten