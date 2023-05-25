EQS-News: PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting approves fifth dividend increase in a row based on solid business performance

EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

PATRIZIA Annual General Meeting approves fifth dividend increase in a row based on solid business performance



25.05.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Dividend per share increases by 3.1% year-on-year to EUR 0.33 based on PATRIZIA's solid business performance despite a difficult market environment

Shareholders vote in favour of an adjusted remuneration system with a new shareholder value component, which promotes entrepreneurial participation of the Executive Directors

All agenda items approved with large majority

Augsburg, 25 May 2023. PATRIZIA SE, a leading partner for global investments in real assets, today successfully hosted its first Annual General Meeting as a monistic SE in virtual format with direct Q&A opportunity for shareholders.



The vast majority of shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. This includes a dividend payment of EUR 0.33 per share for the 2022 fiscal year, a 3.1% increase in the dividend per share compared to the previous year and the fifth dividend increase in a row. PATRIZIA SE shares will trade at a dividend discount on 26 May 2023 and the dividend will then be paid on 30 May 2023.



In addition, a modified remuneration system for the company was decided on todays AGM in connection with the appointment of the CEO Designate, Asoka Wöhrmann. For this purpose, an additional long-term incentive element, the so-called Shareholder Value Long-Term Incentive (SVL), was implemented. The ambitious long-term shareholder value targets are linked to the performance of PATRIZIA shares and the capital market valuation in the form of an EBITDA multiple in addition to profitability targets. This forward-looking incentive scheme strengthens the link between corporate success and Executive Director remuneration and underlines PATRIZIA's commitment to generating sustainable value for its stakeholders.



In order to fully participate in the new SVL, Asoka Wöhrmann will personally invest EUR 3 million in PATRIZIA shares via purchases in the market. This decision not only demonstrates Asoka Wöhrmann's confidence and conviction in PATRIZIA, but also his personal commitment to drive the success of the company as its future CEO and achieving long-term value enhancement for all shareholders.



The detailed results of the Annual General Meeting are available on the following website:

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/events-for-shareholders/annual-general-meetings/



PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets

With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 39 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 58 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA is making an impact since 1984 by helping children in need, since 1992 in close collaboration with Bunter Kreis (colourful circle) in Germany for aftercare of children with severe diseases and since 1999 through its support for the PATRIZIA Foundation. The PATRIZIA Foundation has helped around 280,000 children in need worldwide gain access to education and thus, has given them the chance of a better life over the last 24 years. You can find further information at



Contact:

Martin Praum

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

Phone: +49 69 643505-1114

