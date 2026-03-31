PATRIZIA Aktie
WKN DE: PAT1AG / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
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31.03.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: PATRIZIA celebrates 20 years on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
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EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Augsburg, 31 March 2026. PATRIZIA, a leading independent investment manager for real assets, today celebrates 20 years as a listed company. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2006 marked a key milestone, enhancing the Company’s visibility, transparency and reputation in the capital markets and laying the foundation for its future international growth. PATRIZIA was among the pioneers of real estate IPOs in Germany and has since been a long-standing member of Deutsche Börse’s Prime Standard and relevant indices such as the Small-Cap-deutsche Aktienindex (SDAX). Since its listing, the Company has evolved from a German real estate firm into a global investment manager for smart real assets.
Today, PATRIZIA manages around EUR 56bn in AUM for institutional, semi-institutional and private investors worldwide and operates from 26 locations globally. Since its founding in Augsburg in 1984, the Company has built a strong, stable and reliable international investment platform, making it one of the largest independent real asset investment managers in Europe.
Reliable and transparent capital markets communication and attractive shareholder returns
Martin Praum, CFO of PATRIZIA SE, comments: “Trusted partners prove their value, especially in challenging market environments. We are, and remain, committed to creating stable, long-term value for our investors. Our 20-year track record as a listed Company is testimony to that. Since our IPO, PATRIZIA has returned more than EUR 300m to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. At the same time, the Company increased its dividend for the eighth consecutive year this year to EUR 0.36, delivering a dividend yield around 5.3% at current share price levels. Over the past two decades, the Company’s equity has increased sixfold from EUR 0.2bn to EUR 1.2bn, underlining PATRIZIA’s strong capital base, resilient business model and disciplined growth ambition.”
Well positioned in the new market cycle
Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO of PATRIZIA SE, adds: “We are well prepared for the growth opportunities in the new cycle driven by the DUEL megatrends – Digitalisation, Urbanisation, Energy and Living transitions. These megatrends offer attractive investments in modern living, energy infrastructure and smart city solutions. Looking ahead to 2026, we remain focused on investment strategies for living, value-add real estate, RE-Infra and infrastructure. Supported by strong tailwinds aligned with the DUEL megatrends, we see attractive opportunities across all four areas. We will deploy capital selectively to generate sustainable, risk-adjusted returns for our clients in the new cycle.”
In addition to its core business activity, PATRIZIA and its shareholders have supported social impact initiatives, especially through the PATRIZIA Foundation over the past 20 years, helping hundreds of thousands of children in need worldwide during that time.
For a closer look at PATRIZIA’s development since its IPO and its positioning for the next growth cycle, watch our anniversary video and join the conversation on LinkedIn.
PATRIZIA: Investment manager for international smart real assets
PATRIZIA has been committed to making a positive impact since its founding. In 1992, the Company began collaborating closely with Bunter Kreis (“Colourful Circle”) in Germany to provide aftercare for children with severe diseases. Since 1999, the PATRIZIA Foundation has provided 800,000 children and young people worldwide with access to education, healthcare and a safe home, enabling them to live better, self-determined lives.
For more information, visit www.patrizia.ag and www.patrizia.foundation
Contact:Dr Janina Rochell
Director Investor Relations
Phone:+49 69 643505-1229
Mobile: +49 151 64085881
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-600
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@patrizia.ag
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
|WKN:
|PAT1AG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2300454
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300454 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu PATRIZIA SE
|
10:00
|EQS-News: PATRIZIA celebrates 20 years on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (EQS Group)
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10:00
|EQS-News: PATRIZIA feiert 20-jähriges Jubiläum an der Frankfurter Börse (EQS Group)
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30.03.26
|EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Martin Praum, buy (EQS Group)
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30.03.26
|EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Martin Praum, Kauf (EQS Group)
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13.03.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
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11.03.26
|XETRA-Handel SDAX beginnt Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu PATRIZIA SE
|24.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|PATRIZIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.12.25
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|PATRIZIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.12.25
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|PATRIZIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.03.26
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.12.25
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.08.25
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.05.25
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.03.25
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.11.24
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.08.24
|PATRIZIA Reduce
|Baader Bank
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PATRIZIA SE
|7,03
|2,33%
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