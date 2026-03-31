EQS-News: PATRIZIA celebrates 20 years on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PATRIZIA celebrates 20 years on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



31.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Listing supported PATRIZIA’s successful journey to become a leading independent investment manager in smart real assets

Equity has increased sixfold over the past 20 years to EUR 1.2bn, reflecting strong and disciplined growth

More than EUR 300m returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, with eight consecutive dividend increases

Future growth path driven by the DUEL megatrends - Digitalisation, Urbanisation, Energy and Living transitions

Augsburg, 31 March 2026. PATRIZIA, a leading independent investment manager for real assets, today celebrates 20 years as a listed company. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2006 marked a key milestone, enhancing the Company’s visibility, transparency and reputation in the capital markets and laying the foundation for its future international growth. PATRIZIA was among the pioneers of real estate IPOs in Germany and has since been a long-standing member of Deutsche Börse’s Prime Standard and relevant indices such as the Small-Cap-deutsche Aktienindex (SDAX). Since its listing, the Company has evolved from a German real estate firm into a global investment manager for smart real assets.

Today, PATRIZIA manages around EUR 56bn in AUM for institutional, semi-institutional and private investors worldwide and operates from 26 locations globally. Since its founding in Augsburg in 1984, the Company has built a strong, stable and reliable international investment platform, making it one of the largest independent real asset investment managers in Europe.

Reliable and transparent capital markets communication and attractive shareholder returns

Since its IPO, PATRIZIA has delivered transparent and reliable capital markets communication. PATRIZIA Founder Wolfgang Egger has not sold a single share since the IPO, underlining a strong long-term commitment towards the Company’s development and its shareholders.

Martin Praum, CFO of PATRIZIA SE, comments: “Trusted partners prove their value, especially in challenging market environments. We are, and remain, committed to creating stable, long-term value for our investors. Our 20-year track record as a listed Company is testimony to that. Since our IPO, PATRIZIA has returned more than EUR 300m to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. At the same time, the Company increased its dividend for the eighth consecutive year this year to EUR 0.36, delivering a dividend yield around 5.3% at current share price levels. Over the past two decades, the Company’s equity has increased sixfold from EUR 0.2bn to EUR 1.2bn, underlining PATRIZIA’s strong capital base, resilient business model and disciplined growth ambition.”

Well positioned in the new market cycle

The new market cycle is expected to be longer, slower and bumpier than previous ones. Even in the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment the real assets industry is creating attractive investment opportunities, supported by stabilising valuations and improving market activity.

Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO of PATRIZIA SE, adds: “We are well prepared for the growth opportunities in the new cycle driven by the DUEL megatrends – Digitalisation, Urbanisation, Energy and Living transitions. These megatrends offer attractive investments in modern living, energy infrastructure and smart city solutions. Looking ahead to 2026, we remain focused on investment strategies for living, value-add real estate, RE-Infra and infrastructure. Supported by strong tailwinds aligned with the DUEL megatrends, we see attractive opportunities across all four areas. We will deploy capital selectively to generate sustainable, risk-adjusted returns for our clients in the new cycle.”

In addition to its core business activity, PATRIZIA and its shareholders have supported social impact initiatives, especially through the PATRIZIA Foundation over the past 20 years, helping hundreds of thousands of children in need worldwide during that time.

For a closer look at PATRIZIA’s development since its IPO and its positioning for the next growth cycle, watch our anniversary video and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

PATRIZIA: Investment manager for international smart real assets

PATRIZIA has been providing investment opportunities in smart real assets for institutional, semi-professional, and private investors for more than 40 years, focusing on real estate and infrastructure. PATRIZIA’s investment solutions are driven by the “DUEL” megatrends - digital, urban, energy and living transitions - and capitalise on the opportunities arising from these transformative global shifts. PATRIZIA currently has approximately EUR 56bn in assets under management (AUM) and employs around 800 professionals across 26 locations worldwide.

PATRIZIA has been committed to making a positive impact since its founding. In 1992, the Company began collaborating closely with Bunter Kreis (“Colourful Circle”) in Germany to provide aftercare for children with severe diseases. Since 1999, the PATRIZIA Foundation has provided 800,000 children and young people worldwide with access to education, healthcare and a safe home, enabling them to live better, self-determined lives.

For more information, visit www.patrizia.ag and www.patrizia.foundation

Contact:

Dr Janina RochellDirector Investor RelationsPhone:+49 69 643505-1229Mobile: +49 151 64085881investor.relations@patrizia.ag