PATRIZIA Aktie
WKN DE: PAT1AG / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
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10.08.2026 17:38:04
EQS-News: PATRIZIA delivers strong earnings growth with EUR 42.7m EBITDA (+46.6% y-o-y) in H1 2026
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EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Augsburg, 10 August 2026. PATRIZIA, a leading independent investment manager for real assets, today published its H1 2026 financial results. Against a backdrop of gradually recovering real asset markets, PATRIZIA delivered strong earnings growth in the first half of 2026. The Company increased EBITDA by 46.6% to EUR 42.7m (H1 2025: EUR 29.1m), on the back of continued cost discipline and improved operational efficiency. The EBITDA margin increased significantly to 31.6% (H1 2025: 21.5%), reflecting the scalability of PATRIZIA’s platform and a structurally leaner cost base. Recurring management fees continued to more than cover operating expenses, thereby strengthening earnings quality and supporting profitable growth.
Market environment and business development
At the same time, fundraising momentum improved significantly. Equity raised from clients increased to EUR 0.8bn (H1 2025: EUR 0.3bn). Following equity raised of only EUR 0.1bn during the first quarter 2026, fundraising accelerated during the second quarter, reflecting stronger client activity following a subdued start to the year.
Financial performance
Net sales revenues and co-investment income increased to EUR 8.0m in H1 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 7.3m), driven by higher dividend income from increased co-investments, while rental revenues generated from consolidated real estate investments remained almost stable.
Operating expenses, excluding reorganisation expenses, decreased by 10.9% to EUR 99.8m in H1 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 112.1m). The reduction was primarily driven by lower staff costs, which decreased to EUR 64.9m (H1 2025: EUR 74.9m), reflecting the lower FTE base. Other operating expenses decreased further to EUR 25.5m (H1 2025: EUR 29.2m), supported by ongoing platform optimisation initiatives. Other expenses amounted to EUR 9.4m (H1 2025: EUR 8.0m).
Other income, excluding reorganisation income, increased to EUR 7.7m (H1 2025: EUR 5.6m), primarily due to higher releases of provisions compared to the prior-year period.
During the reporting period, the reorganisation result amounted to EUR -0.3m (H1 2025: EUR 0m).
As a result of the factors described above, EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 42.7m in H1 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 29.1m). The EBITDA margin jumped to 31.6% (H1 2025: 21.5%), driven by improved efficiency across the platform and continued cost discipline.
Net profit for the period increased significantly to EUR 14.7m in H1 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 4.7m).
Assets under management
Guidance 2026 confirmed
Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO of PATRIZIA SE, comments: “The first half of 2026 was marked by a gradual recovery in fundraising, with stronger client activity in the second quarter following a subdued start to the year. While the real asset markets continue their gradual recovery on an often uneven path, the underlying market fundamentals are strengthening. PATRIZIA is well positioned to capture attractive investment opportunities for clients across real asset markets."
Martin Praum, CFO of PATRIZIA SE, adds: “During the first half of 2026, we further strengthened PATRIZIA’s financial position and resilience. Supported by the realisation of a first exit carry tranche in one of our residential portfolios, we increased our participations and recurring income, covered dividend payments and simultaneously grew our available liquidity. In addition, the significant expansion of our EBITDA margin to 31.6% underscores the scalability of our platform, disciplined cost management and the benefits of a structurally leaner operating model. This financial strength gives us the flexibility to continue investing in our platform and in the markets while creating long-term value for shareholders.”
PATRIZIA has been committed to making a positive impact since its founding. In 1992, the company began collaborating closely with Bunter Kreis (“Colourful Circle”) in Germany to provide aftercare for children with severe diseases. Since 1999, the PATRIZIA Foundation has provided 800,000 children and young people worldwide with access to education, healthcare and a safe home, enabling them to live better, self-determined lives.
For more information, visit www.patrizia.ag and www.patrizia.foundation
ContactDr Janina Rochell
Director Investor Relations
Phone:+49 69 643505-1229
Mobile: +49 151 64085881
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-600
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@patrizia.ag
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
|WKN:
|PAT1AG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018
|EQS News ID:
|2379916
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2379916 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
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10.08.26
|EQS-News: PATRIZIA delivers strong earnings growth with EUR 42.7m EBITDA (+46.6% y-o-y) in H1 2026 (EQS Group)
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10.08.26
|EQS-News: PATRIZIA erzielt starkes Ergebniswachstum mit einem EBITDA von 42,7 Mio. EUR (+46,6% ggü. Vj.) im H1 2026 (EQS Group)
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