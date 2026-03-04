PATRIZIA Aktie
EQS-News: PATRIZIA FY 2025 financial results: Strong EBITDA growth and increase in dividend per share
|
EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Augsburg, 4 March 2026. PATRIZIA, a leading independent investment manager for real assets, today published preliminary, unaudited financial results for FY 2025. The Company increased EBITDA by 35.4% to EUR 63.0m (2024: EUR 46.5m). Continued cost discipline within a streamlined organisation, growth in management fees and the improved performance of balance sheet seed and co- investments resulted in EBITDA reaching the upper end of the guidance range which had already been raised during the course of the year.
Recurring management fees of EUR 233.4m (2024: EUR 228.4m) returned to growth and exceeded all operating expenses, meaning that the strategic goal of making the Company’s financial results less dependent on market conditions was achieved in 2025. Efficiency measures drove total operating expenses significantly down 10.2% to EUR 224.8m (2024: EUR 250.2m).
Due to the high share of transactions for all-in fee mandates transaction fees came down to EUR 7.4m (2024: EUR 14.5m) despite material growth in transactions signed and closed for our clients. Performance fees came down to EUR 18.0m (2024: EUR 21.2m) in line with management expectations.
Net sales revenues and co-investment income improved to EUR 16.9m (2024: EUR 2.6m), reflecting a materially improved performance of the Company’s balance sheet seed and co-investments.
In line with strategy other income of EUR 14.2m (2024: 41.0m) contributed significantly less to EBITDA than in the previous year, and thus improved earnings quality.
The reorganisation result of EUR -2.1m (2024: EUR -10.9m) impacted FY 2025 results to a lower extent, with subsequent cost efficiency to provide further cost relief during 2026.
Overall, in 2025 the Company succeeded in further improving its earnings quality with growth in both management fees and net sales revenues and co-investment income while reducing costs further.
Assets under management (AUM) remained almost stable with EUR 56.2bn as at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 56.4bn).
Investments in Real Assets regain momentum
Assets under management of EUR 56.2bn remained almost stable in 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 56.4bn). Asset valuations have further stabilised in 2025, positively impacting AUM movements y-o-y by EUR 0.2bn. In contrast, negative currency effects (particularly in H1 2025) reduced AUM by EUR 0.7bn in FY 2025. Those external market effects were almost offset through cash inflows and the inclusion of fee generating commitments in the AUM calculation since 31 December 2025.
Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO of PATRIZIA SE, comments: “We successfully concentrated our efforts on streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency and subsequently strengthening the quality of our earnings. We now run an integrated investment platform and are well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead. Investor sentiment in real estate has stabilised and infrastructure markets showed encouraging momentum, supported by the acceleration of the energy transition and growing interest in circular economy assets. The beginning of a new investment cycle in 2026 will present higher yielding investment opportunities for our clients, leading to profitable business growth.”
Financial performance improved in FY 2025 due to cost measures
Net sales revenues and co-investment income of EUR 16.9m (2024: EUR 2.6m) improved significantly. While net sales revenues increased to EUR 10.4m (2024: EUR 8.7m) driven by rental revenues from owned seed-investments, co-investment result normalised to EUR 6.5m in FY 2025 (2024: EUR -6.2m) after facing negative one-off effects from at-equity investments in the previous year.
Operating expenses were actively reduced by 10.2% to EUR 224.8m (2024: EUR 250.2m) on the back of constant cost discipline and efficiency measures. Major drivers were the decrease in other operating expenses by 19.1% to EUR 66.8m (2024: EUR 82.6m) and staff costs by 5.7% to EUR 142.3m (2024: EUR 150.9m). Cost of purchased services came in slightly lower with EUR 15.7m (2024: EUR 16.5m).
Other income of EUR 14.2m (2024: EUR 41.0m) also normalised as expected in FY 2025 due to lower release of provisions and non-recurring positive deconsolidation effects in the previous year.
The reorganisation result improved significantly to EUR -2.1m (2024: EUR -10.9m).
Net profit for the period has substantially improved to EUR 16.4m (2024: EUR 2.4m). This was mainly due to the positive development of EBITDA.
Positive development of operating cash flow
Financial outlook 2026
EBITDA for FY 2026 is expected in a range between EUR 60.0 – 75.0m, compared to the EBITDA of the FY 2025 of EUR 63.0m. PATRIZIA forecasts a moderate increase in total service fee income alongside a further reduction in operating expenses driven by continued active cost management – this should result in a further EBITDA improvement compared to FY 2025.
The EBITDA margin is accordingly expected to be in a range between 22.0 – 26.5% (2025: 22.9%) in FY 2026.
8th consecutive increase in dividend per share proposed
Martin Praum, CFO of PATRIZIA SE, adds: “We have strengthened the quality and resilience of our earnings through disciplined cost management and a sharper operational focus. Recurring management fees now fully cover our operating expenses, underlining the structural strength of our platform providing higher operational leverage for the expected growth in 2026. At the same time, we have further strengthened PATRIZIA’s balance sheet, financial and liquidity situation through our strategic measures in 2025.”
PATRIZIA has been providing investment opportunities in smart real assets for institutional, semi-professional, and private investors for more than 40 years, focusing on real estate and infrastructure. PATRIZIA’s investment solutions are driven by the “DUEL” megatrends - digital, urban, energy and living transitions - and capitalise on the opportunities arising from these transformative global shifts. PATRIZIA currently has approximately EUR 56bn in assets under management (AUM) and employs around 800 professionals across 26 locations worldwide.
For more information, visit www.patrizia.ag and www.patrizia.foundation
