PATRIZIA Aktie
WKN DE: PAT1AG / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
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09.11.2026 17:36:13
EQS-News: PATRIZIA reports strong earnings growth with EBITDA at EUR 61.3m and equity raised at EUR 1.2bn in 9M 2026
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EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Augsburg, 9 November 2026. PATRIZIA, an investment manager in international smart real assets, today published its financial results for the first nine months of 2026. Despite a challenging market environment, the Company increased equity raised from clients by 57.2% to EUR 1.2bn (9M 2025: EUR 0.8bn). Thus, already achieving the level of equity raised during the full year 2025.
Driven by continued cost discipline, improved operational efficiency and higher transaction and performance fees, EBITDA increased by 37.3% to EUR 61.3m (9M 2025: EUR 44.6m). The EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 30.1% (9M 2025: 22.1%; +8.1 percentage points), reflecting the scalability of PATRIZIA’s platform and a structurally leaner cost base. Recurring management fees after deducting operating expenses contributed EUR 13.0m to EBITDA, showing further evidence of improved earnings stability and quality, irrespective of the current market environment.
Market environment and business development
Financial performance
Net sales revenues and co-investment income increased by 20.2% to EUR 12.8m (9M 2025: EUR 10.6m), mainly driven by higher dividend income from the increased volume of co-investments.
Operating expenses, excluding reorganisation expenses, decreased by 9.0% to EUR 150.5m (9M 2025: EUR 165.3m), reflecting continued cost discipline and efficiency improvements. Staff costs decreased by 10.8% to EUR 99.3m (9M 2025: EUR 111.4m), reflecting the leaner FTE base. Cost discipline drove down other operating expenses by 9.9% to EUR 37.6m (9M 2025: EUR 41.8m), while other expenses amounted to EUR 13.5m (9M 2025: EUR 12.2m).
Other income, excluding reorganisation income, increased to EUR 8.7m (9M 2025: EUR 7.8m), primarily driven by the release of provisions.
During the reporting period, the reorganisation result amounted to EUR -0.4m (9M 2025: EUR -0.2m).
Net profit for the period nearly tripled to EUR 20.5m in 9M 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 6.9m), reflecting the strong improvement in profitability.
Assets under management
Strong balance sheet
Operating cash flow increased to EUR 44.3m in 9M 2026 (9M 2025: EUR 40.2m), supported by the improved earnings development.
Guidance 2026 narrowed
Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO of PATRIZIA SE, comments: “Investors are returning to real assets, but they are much more selective and expect a clear premium over fixed income. This is the cycle of operational real asset management: generating returns increasingly depends on active asset management rather than market appreciation alone. PATRIZIA’s operating platform, with access to attractive investment opportunities and streamlined, lean execution, puts us in a strong position to win client mandates and deliver performance through this cycle.”
Martin Praum, CFO of PATRIZIA SE, adds: “Our strong earnings development demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the benefits of the leaner cost base we have established. We continue to deliver solid financial results despite a challenging market environment. With continued cost discipline and a strong financial position, we believe PATRIZIA is well positioned for the long term.”
PATRIZIA: Investment manager in international smart real assets
PATRIZIA has been providing investment opportunities in smart real assets for institutional, semi-professional, and private investors for more than 40 years, focusing on real estate and infrastructure. PATRIZIA’s investment solutions are driven by the “DUEL” megatrends – Digital, Urban, Energy and Living transitions – and capitalise on the opportunities arising from these transformative global shifts. PATRIZIA currently has EUR 55bn in assets under management (AUM) and employs around 800 professionals across 26 locations worldwide.
PATRIZIA has been committed to making a positive impact since its founding. In 1992, the Company began collaborating closely with Bunter Kreis (“Colourful Circle”) in Germany to provide aftercare for children with severe diseases. Since 1999, the PATRIZIA Foundation has provided 800,000 children and young people worldwide with access to education, healthcare and a safe home, enabling them to live better, self-determined lives.
For more information, visit www.patrizia.ag and www.patrizia.foundation
Contact
Dr Janina RochellHead of Investor Relations
Phone:+49 69 643505-1229
Mobile: +49 151 64085881
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-600
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@patrizia.ag
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
|WKN:
|PAT1AG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018
|EQS News ID:
|2431070
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431070 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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