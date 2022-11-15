EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA announces fresh firepower of up to JPY 150bn (c. EUR 1bn) to invest in Japanese real estate

EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Real Estate

PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA announces fresh firepower of up to JPY 150bn (c. EUR 1bn) to invest in Japanese real estate



PATRIZIA announces fresh firepower of up to JPY 150bn (c. EUR 1bn) to invest in Japanese real estate

to JPY 150bn (c. EUR 1bn) in Japanese real estate

Dedicated fund will target core plus and value add residential opportunities in Tokyo and other key cities and metropolitan areas in Japan

Strategic partnership accelerates PATRIZIA towards achieving its mid-term growth ambition in Japan of JPY 300bn AUM (c. EUR 2bn) Augsburg/Tokyo, 15 November 2022. PATRIZIA, a leading partner for global real assets, has announced a strategic partnership with a major Asian institutional investor to invest up to JPY 150bn (c. EUR 1bn) in Japanese real estate. With the fresh firepower, PATRIZIA aims to significantly increase its AUM in Japan and accelerate the company towards its mid-term growth ambition of JPY 300bn (c. EUR 2bn) of Japanese AUM by 2027.



The dedicated fund, in which PATRIZIA will co-invest, will target residential assets in Tokyo, the worlds largest metropolitan area, as well as other major cities and metropolitan areas across Japan. The investment strategy will focus on core plus and value-add opportunities in the multi-family sector, while an active asset management strategy on the ground will drive value through the renovation of units, new exterior designs and effective operations.



Wolfgang Egger, CEO of PATRIZIA, said: Japan is an incredibly attractive market thanks to the large size of its real estate sector, political stability and strong economy. Our partnership with one of the worlds major institutional investors is a step change in our APAC growth story and PATRIZIAs international investment activities as a truly global real assets player. We have built a solid track-record as a strong and reliable partner for our clients, so we are very proud to have secured the trust of a well-established Asian client to invest Asian capital in the very attractive Japanese real estate market. Not only does this landmark partnership underline our conviction to grow our Japanese platform against a backdrop of global economic challenges, it also showcases our ability to execute across the entire region, with a Singaporean domiciled fund that is underpinned by an APAC-wide team of real asset experts.



PATRIZIA Japan - one year on

This major client partnership signals the next chapter in PATRIZIAs growth journey and commitment to Japan. It comes a little over a year after the company announced the appointment of Katsumi Nakamoto as its new President of PATRIZIA Japan. Since then, PATRIZIA has grown the Japanese office to 10+ full time employees and made a number of strategic senior hires to build its capabilities in acquisitions, client solutions and asset management.



The key appointments include: Masami Takizawa, Head of Capital Markets Japan. Prior to joining PATRIZIA, Masami Takizawa worked for J.P. Morgan Asset Management as well as UBS Asset Management.

Yasuhito Inoue, Head of Acquisitions Japan. Prior to joining PATRIZIA, Yasuhito Inoue was Head of Acquisitions at Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific.

Yohei Watanabe, Head of Asset Management Japan. Prior to joining PATRIZIA, Yohei Watanabe worked for Fortress Investment Group Japan as well as GE Capital.

Katsumi Nakamoto, President of PATRIZIA Japan, said: With this new partnership we have the investment capacity to significantly grow PATRIZIAs AUM in Japan and reach JPY 300bn (c. EUR 2bn) by 2027. But in order to be a strategic investor for our clients and accelerate this growth, its important we have solid foundations in place. Since founding our Japanese office in 2019, we have expanded our leadership team and expertise on the ground, which perfectly positions us to deliver on this new mandate, be even more client-centric and drive the growth of our footprint of prime assets in key Japanese cities. While this particular fund will focus on purely residential opportunities, we will also continue growing our portfolio of high-quality commercial assets to ensure we meet our mid-term growth ambition in the country.



Investor demand in the Japanese real estate market is underpinned by favourable macro-economic trends. Compared to other developed global markets, Japans low interest rate, low Inflation environment means financing and development opportunities remain attractive for investors. The economy is also seeing a robust post-pandemic recovery, with GDP expected to grow by 1-2% a year from 2022-2025, according to Oxford Economics.



PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets

With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 57 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide. Through its PATRIZIA Foundation, PATRIZIA is committed to social responsibility. The Foundation has helped around 250,000 children in need worldwide gain access to education and thus, has given them the chance of a better life over the last 22 years.

Martin Praum

Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting

Phone: +49 69 643505-1114

investor.relations@patrizia.ag

