EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA announces fresh firepower of up to JPY 150bn (c. EUR 1bn) to invest in Japanese real estate
PATRIZIA announces fresh firepower of up to JPY 150bn (c. EUR 1bn) to invest in Japanese real estate
Augsburg/Tokyo, 15 November 2022. PATRIZIA, a leading partner for global real assets, has announced a strategic partnership with a major Asian institutional investor to invest up to JPY 150bn (c. EUR 1bn) in Japanese real estate. With the fresh firepower, PATRIZIA aims to significantly increase its AUM in Japan and accelerate the company towards its mid-term growth ambition of JPY 300bn (c. EUR 2bn) of Japanese AUM by 2027.
Katsumi Nakamoto, President of PATRIZIA Japan, said: With this new partnership we have the investment capacity to significantly grow PATRIZIAs AUM in Japan and reach JPY 300bn (c. EUR 2bn) by 2027. But in order to be a strategic investor for our clients and accelerate this growth, its important we have solid foundations in place. Since founding our Japanese office in 2019, we have expanded our leadership team and expertise on the ground, which perfectly positions us to deliver on this new mandate, be even more client-centric and drive the growth of our footprint of prime assets in key Japanese cities. While this particular fund will focus on purely residential opportunities, we will also continue growing our portfolio of high-quality commercial assets to ensure we meet our mid-term growth ambition in the country.
