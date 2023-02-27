|
EQS-News: PATRIZIA SE: Strong growth in AUM to EUR 59.1bn (+21.6% y-o-y) in FY 2022 demonstrates resilience of PATRIZIAs real asset investment management platform
Augsburg, 27 February 2023. PATRIZIA, a leading partner for global real assets, today published preliminary, unaudited financial results for FY 2022. The company delivered strong growth in assets under management (AUM) in FY 2022 and further diversified its product offering to its domestic and international client base via organic and inorganic growth. Recurring management fees showed continued growth in line with strategy, while transaction fees and performance fees were impacted by market headwinds and temporarily subdued client investment activity.
PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets
With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 39 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 59 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide. Through its PATRIZIA Foundation, PATRIZIA is committed to social responsibility. The Foundation has helped around 250,000 children in need worldwide gain access to education and thus, has given them the chance of a better life over the last 24 years. You can find further information at www.patrizia.ag
