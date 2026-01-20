EQS-News: PBS Holding AG expands collaboration with Intershop and migrates to AI-powered cloud platform

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Contract

PBS Holding AG expands collaboration with Intershop and migrates to AI-powered cloud platform



20.01.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Long-standing Intershop customer extends collaboration spanning more than 20 years

Strategic decision to adopt a cloud-based agentic commerce platform for long-term resilience

Solid foundation for international growth, partnership models, and AI-driven innovation

Jena, Germany, January 20, 2026 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for manufacturing and wholesale, is continuing its long-term collaboration with PBS Holding AG. Under a recently concluded agreement, PBS Holding Group will migrate to Intershop’s cloud-based Agentic Commerce platform, gaining access to Intershop’s AI capabilities, including the Intershop Copilot for Buyers.

PBS Holding Group is one of Intershop’s longest-standing customers and has relied on the platform for more than 20 years as a pillar of its digital commerce strategy, previously operating the solution in an on-premise environment. With the contract extension, PBS is taking the next step in the evolution of its technology landscape. The move to Intershop’s cloud platform establishes a modern, scalable IT foundation and supports PBS Holding Group’s focus on sustainable international growth.

“PBS specializes in paper goods, office and school supplies, and hygiene products. We see ourselves not just as a seller, but as a provider of comprehensive services tailored to our different business models across B2B, wholesale, partners, and franchises,” says Dr. Richard Scharmann, MBA, CEO of PBS Holding AG. “Today, we operate 11 online shops with Intershop across three countries, including partner models that provide custom shops to the end customers of more than 500 merchants. Through our decades-long collaboration with Intershop, we can realize centralized marketing synergies while providing flexibility for individual shop concepts. A key strategic pillar for PBS is also our focus on M&A, where we expect significantly faster and simpler integration of newly acquired companies into the Intershop platform.”

In addition to the benefits of cloud operations – such as increased scalability, improved maintainability, and shorter innovation cycles – the decision was driven by Intershop’s AI capabilities, which deliver tangible, measurable value for e-commerce teams. With the Intershop Copilot for Buyers, PBS Holding Group can enhance customer interactions, reduce support effort, and accelerate B2B purchasing decisions.

“Extending the collaboration with PBS Holding Group is a strong sign of trust,” says Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop Communications AG. “PBS and Intershop have been working closely together for many years. The move to the cloud and the use of artificial intelligence are important next steps to ensure the platform remains future-ready and can flexibly support evolving requirements in international B2B commerce.”

The migration to Intershop’s cloud platform is planned for 2026 and will be carried out in collaboration with certified Intershop partners.

About PBS Holding AG

Headquartered in Wels, Austria, PBS Holding AG is one of Europe’s leading distributors of office products. The company operates in ten countries with more than 20 subsidiaries, covering both wholesale and B2B direct sales. Approximately 1,400 employees generated annual revenues of €436 million in 2024.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world’s leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With 30 years experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships.

Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

