Peapack Gladstone Financial Aktie

Peapack Gladstone Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 570789 / ISIN: US7046991078

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15.04.2026 20:02:21

EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Host First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation / Key word(s): Financial
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Host First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

15.04.2026 / 20:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEDMINSTER, NJ - April 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC), the holding company for Peapack Private Bank & Trust, will host a conference call to review first-quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The results are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after the market close. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.peapackprivate.com under About Us, Investor Relations, Latest Events. A replay will be available under the Events & Presentations section.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Matthew P. Remo, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Treasurer & Head of Corporate Finance, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921, mremo@peapackprivate.com, (908) 872-9899

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
United States
ISIN: US7046991078
EQS News ID: 2309314

 
End of News EQS News Service

2309314  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

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