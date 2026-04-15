Peapack Gladstone Financial Aktie
WKN: 570789 / ISIN: US7046991078
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15.04.2026 20:02:21
EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Host First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
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EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
/ Key word(s): Financial
BEDMINSTER, NJ - April 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC), the holding company for Peapack Private Bank & Trust, will host a conference call to review first-quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The results are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after the market close. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.peapackprivate.com under About Us, Investor Relations, Latest Events. A replay will be available under the Events & Presentations section.
About the Company
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.
Contact: Matthew P. Remo, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Treasurer & Head of Corporate Finance, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921, mremo@peapackprivate.com, (908) 872-9899
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
|United States
|ISIN:
|US7046991078
|EQS News ID:
|2309314
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309314 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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