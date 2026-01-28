EQS-News: Peapack Private Appoints Elizabeth Martone as Senior Managing Director

EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

Peapack Private Appoints Elizabeth Martone as Senior Managing Director



28.01.2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BEDMINSTER, NJ - January 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce that Elizabeth “Liz” Martone has joined the organization as Senior Managing Director, Group Director. Operating from the Bank’s Park Avenue Office in New York City, she will play a pivotal role as a part of James Handal’s leadership team.

Liz is a seasoned banking executive with 25 years of financial services experience and a proven track record of building and managing high-value client relationships, driving business development, and enhancing operational efficiency. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Private Banking at BankUnited in Melville, NY, where she led a team of associates and provided guidance to enhance the client experience. In this role, she focused on delivering superior service while cultivating new business opportunities across high-net-worth individuals, companies and referral networks.

Prior to that, Liz served as Managing Director at The Montauk Group, where she collaborated in the development and implementation of comprehensive global banking relationship management (BRM) strategies to strengthen client relationships and optimize financial and operational performance. Her earlier positions include Vice President, Cash Management at Herald National Bank in New York, NY; Vice President, Private Banking at Capital One; and Vice President, Cash Management Team Lead at North Fork Bank.

Liz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Philosophy and Education from Siena College.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.4 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $12.9 billion as of September 30, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank’s wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@peapackprivate.com, (908) 719-6543.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation