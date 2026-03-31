EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG Appoints Erik Merten to the Executive Board

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Pentixapharm Holding AG Appoints Erik Merten to the Executive Board



31.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Pentixapharm Holding AG Appoints Erik Merten to the Executive Board

Strengthens board team to support Phase 3 PANDA program and commercialization readiness

Promotes internal expertise in radiopharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and global supply to board level

Berlin, Germany, March 31, 2026 –Pentixapharm Holding AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: PTP), an advanced clinical-stage biotech developing novel radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Erik Merten to its Executive Board.

Erik Merten, who has been serving as Head of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) at Pentixapharm since August 2025, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and will join the Executive Board of Pentixapharm Holding AG and Pentixapharm AG, working closely with Dirk Pleimes, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Henner Kollenberg, Chief Business Officer (CBO), to drive the company's next phase of growth.

The appointment comes at a crucial moment as Pentixapharm prepares for its multi-center Phase 3 PANDA program and advances its lead diagnostic asset, Pentixafor, toward potential first commercialization. In parallel, Pentixapharm continues to build a robust and scalable radioisotope and GMP manufacturing strategy to ensure reliable supply and distribution capabilities for late-stage development and future commercial operations.

Erik Merten has extensive experience and a proven track record in radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization. Prior to joining Pentixapharm, he held senior leadership roles at Bayer, where he led strategic product development and lifecycle management for radiopharmaceuticals and played a key role in establishing global manufacturing and supply capabilities. He has been accountable for the successful technical development of two commercial radiopharmaceuticals, Xofigo® and Neuraceq®, and has led the implementation of Phase 3 programs and commercial supply networks across Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia-Pacific.

“We are delighted to appoint Erik Merten to the Executive Board at this important stage for Pentixapharm,” said Andreas Eckert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Pentixapharm AG. “With more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a proven track record in bringing radiopharmaceuticals from development through to commercialization, he brings exactly the expertise we need as we advance our Phase 3 program and prepare for future market entry.”

Dirk Pleimes, CEO of Pentixapharm AG, added: “We are entering a critical phase with the planned initiation of our multi-center Phase 3 PANDA program and the continued build-out of our manufacturing and supply infrastructure. Strengthening our board team with deep technical and operational expertise is a key step to ensure disciplined execution across development, scale-up, and future commercialization. Erik’s experience will be instrumental in aligning our clinical progress with a robust and reliable global supply strategy.”

With this appointment, Pentixapharm further strengthens its capabilities to execute on its clinical and commercial strategy.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is an advanced clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops precision diagnostics and therapeutics in oncology and cardiology to transform patient care. Its clinical pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted PET-CT programs, including a Phase 3-ready candidate for the improved diagnosis of hypertensive patients with primary aldosteronism, which is intended to enable targeted treatment of the underlying causes of hypertension. CXCR4-based developments also include pioneering therapeutic programs in hematological cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-checkpoint marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by CXCR4 and CD24 intellectual property protection and a reliable isotope supply chain, Pentixapharm is poised to deliver meaningful patient benefit and sustainable growth in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Pentixapharm Holding AG. These statements relate to future events, prospects or financial performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially (positively or negatively) from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, competitive pressures, the introduction of competing products, limited market acceptance of new products, services or technologies, regulatory developments and changes in business strategy.

Pentixapharm Holding AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release.

All information provided in this press release is supplied without any warranty or guarantee as to its accuracy, completeness or timeliness. To the extent permitted by law, Pentixapharm Holding AG assumes no liability in connection with this press release.

Pentixapharm Investor and Media Contact

ir@pentixapharm.com