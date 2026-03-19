EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year on March 26, 2026

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Pentixapharm Holding AG will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year on March 26, 2026 (news with additional features)



19.03.2026 / 10:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Pentixapharm Holding AG – FY 2025 Review & Management Outlook

Pentixapharm Holding AG will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year on March 26, 2026.

During a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., CEO Dr. Dirk Pleimes and CBO Henner Kollenberg will present the financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, a review of key operational developments and milestones, and an outlook on Pentixapharm’s clinical and strategic priorities.

Conference call on March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET

To participate in the conference call, please register via the following link:

Registration for Pentixapharm Holding AG – FY 2025 Review & Management Outlook



About Pentixapharm Holding AG

Pentixapharm is a biopharmaceutical company with advanced clinical trials in the field of radiotherapeutics. Headquartered in Berlin, the company develops precision medicine diagnostics and therapeutics in the fields of oncology and cardiology with the aim of sustainably improving patient care.



For further information about Pentixapharm Holding AG please visit



will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year onDuring a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., CEO Dr. Dirk Pleimes and CBO Henner Kollenberg will present the financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, a review of key operational developments and milestones, and an outlook on Pentixapharm’s clinical and strategic priorities.To participate in the conference call, please register via the following link:Pentixapharm is a biopharmaceutical company with advanced clinical trials in the field of radiotherapeutics. Headquartered in Berlin, the company develops precision medicine diagnostics and therapeutics in the fields of oncology and cardiology with the aim of sustainably improving patient care.For further information about Pentixapharm Holding AG please visit www.pentixapharm.com Additional features:



File: JA 2025 Einladung Earnings Call_PTX_ENG



19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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