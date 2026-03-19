Pentixapharm Aktie
WKN DE: A40AEG / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
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19.03.2026 10:14:14
EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year on March 26, 2026
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EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Pentixapharm Holding AG – FY 2025 Review & Management Outlook
Pentixapharm Holding AG will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year on March 26, 2026.
During a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., CEO Dr. Dirk Pleimes and CBO Henner Kollenberg will present the financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, a review of key operational developments and milestones, and an outlook on Pentixapharm’s clinical and strategic priorities.
To participate in the conference call, please register via the following link:
Registration for Pentixapharm Holding AG – FY 2025 Review & Management Outlook
About Pentixapharm Holding AG
Pentixapharm is a biopharmaceutical company with advanced clinical trials in the field of radiotherapeutics. Headquartered in Berlin, the company develops precision medicine diagnostics and therapeutics in the fields of oncology and cardiology with the aim of sustainably improving patient care.
For further information about Pentixapharm Holding AG please visit www.pentixapharm.com.
Additional features:
File: JA 2025 Einladung Earnings Call_PTX_ENG
19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pentixapharm Holding AG
|Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@pentixapharm.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pentixapharm.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40AEG0
|WKN:
|A40AEG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2294404
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2294404 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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