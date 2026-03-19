Pentixapharm Aktie

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WKN DE: A40AEG / ISIN: DE000A40AEG0

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19.03.2026 10:14:14

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year on March 26, 2026

EQS-News: Pentixapharm Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Pentixapharm Holding AG will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year on March 26, 2026 (news with additional features)

19.03.2026 / 10:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pentixapharm Holding AG – FY 2025 Review & Management Outlook

Pentixapharm Holding AG will publish its financial report for the 2025 fiscal year on March 26, 2026.
During a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., CEO Dr. Dirk Pleimes and CBO Henner Kollenberg will present the financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, a review of key operational developments and milestones, and an outlook on Pentixapharm’s clinical and strategic priorities.
 
  • Conference call on March 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET

To participate in the conference call, please register via the following link:
Registration for Pentixapharm Holding AG – FY 2025 Review & Management Outlook

About Pentixapharm Holding AG
Pentixapharm is a biopharmaceutical company with advanced clinical trials in the field of radiotherapeutics. Headquartered in Berlin, the company develops precision medicine diagnostics and therapeutics in the fields of oncology and cardiology with the aim of sustainably improving patient care.
 
For further information about Pentixapharm Holding AG please visit www.pentixapharm.com.
 
 
Additional features:

File: JA 2025 Einladung Earnings Call_PTX_ENG

19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@pentixapharm.com
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/
ISIN: DE000A40AEG0
WKN: A40AEG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2294404

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294404  19.03.2026 CET/CEST

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