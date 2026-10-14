EQS-News: Peter Schmid von Linstow appointed as new member of the Managing Board and CEO.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Peter Schmid von Linstow appointed as new member of the Managing Board and CEO.



14.10.2026 / 11:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sevenum, the Netherlands, October 14, 2026. Following today’s consultation with the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Supervisory Board has appointed Peter Schmid von Linstow as member of the Managing Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of October 14, 2026.

Peter Schmid von Linstow is bringing more than twenty years of international leadership experience at digital platforms and marketplaces including Visable (Alibaba), Parship, eBay and AutoScout24. His track record combines outstanding scaling expertise in e-commerce and digital platforms with a rare dual profile as both entrepreneur and manager – from founding Visable and building the in-house media business at eBay and Scout24, to deepening dealer and service offerings at mobile.de, to expanding Visable internationally. This combination of founder mentality and operational discipline has consistently converted platform reach into profitable growth, underpinned by an unwavering customer focus.

“I am excited to join Redcare Pharmacy as CEO at a defining point in its development, building on close customer relationships, continued investment into technology and an exceptional team", comments Peter Schmid von Linstow. “My focus will be to build on these strengths, leverage the opportunities presented by innovative technologies and deliver sustained, profitable growth for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

The Supervisory Board is pleased to welcome Peter Schmid von Linstow to the Managing Board and looks forward to working with him in his new role as CEO.

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About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 14 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.