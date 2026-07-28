EQS-News: Peter Zils Reappointed as CEO of ecotel communication ag: Supervisory Board Reappoints Company Founder for a Further Three-Year Term

EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel

Peter Zils Reappointed as CEO of ecotel communication ag: Supervisory Board Reappoints Company Founder for a Further Three-Year Term



28.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Düsseldorf, 28 July 2026

The Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag has resolved to reappoint Peter Zils as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a further three-year term. The reappointment will take effect upon the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026.



Peter Zils founded ecotel in January 1998 and served as Chief Executive Officer for many years. In April 2023, he moved from the Management Board to the Supervisory Board. Following the departure of the previous CEO at short notice, the Supervisory Board appointed him to the Management Board in February 2026. Since then, he has led the company as Chief Executive Officer. His reappointment provides the continuity required for ecotel’s ongoing transformation and strategic development.



“Peter Zils knows ecotel better than anyone and has a deep understanding of the company, its structures, partners, customers and markets. His extensive entrepreneurial experience is of great value for the tasks ahead. The Supervisory Board is confident that he will continue to drive the transformation forward with a clear vision and further develop ecotel for the long term,” said Uwe Nickl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag.



Since Peter Zils returned to the Management Board, internal structures have been realigned, key process optimization initiatives have been launched, and strategic and operational transformation initiatives have been consolidated. In the coming months, processes and systems will be further automated, standardized and optimized. A key priority is the consistent alignment of the company with the needs of business customers and wholesale partners.



To this end, ecotel will strengthen its sales organization, involve sales partners more closely and further develop its product portfolio, particularly in the areas of Cloud, Fiber and Managed Services. Artificial intelligence will play a key role in this development, both in creating new product solutions and optimizing the internal organization and improving collaboration with customers and sales partners.



“Our ambition is to further develop ecotel from the perspective of our customers and partners, making the company simpler, faster and more innovative. Together with the entire team, we aim to create the foundations for profitable growth and long-term success,” said Peter Zils, Chief Executive Officer of ecotel communication ag.

About ecotel communication ag

The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as “ecotel”) has been operating throughout Germany since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. With its focus on “cloud & fiber”, ecotel serves the two most important growth segments of the German telecommunications market.

The parent company is ecotel communication ag, headquartered in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel employs approximately 200 people.



Note:

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication does not constitute a securities prospectus. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect transmission in or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.



Investor Relations



ecotel communication ag

Investor Relations

+49 (0) 211 55 007 740

E-mail:



For further information, please visit:

The Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag has resolved to reappoint Peter Zils as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a further three-year term. The reappointment will take effect upon the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2026.Peter Zils founded ecotel in January 1998 and served as Chief Executive Officer for many years. In April 2023, he moved from the Management Board to the Supervisory Board. Following the departure of the previous CEO at short notice, the Supervisory Board appointed him to the Management Board in February 2026. Since then, he has led the company as Chief Executive Officer. His reappointment provides the continuity required for ecotel’s ongoing transformation and strategic development.said Uwe Nickl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag.Since Peter Zils returned to the Management Board, internal structures have been realigned, key process optimization initiatives have been launched, and strategic and operational transformation initiatives have been consolidated. In the coming months, processes and systems will be further automated, standardized and optimized. A key priority is the consistent alignment of the company with the needs of business customers and wholesale partners.To this end, ecotel will strengthen its sales organization, involve sales partners more closely and further develop its product portfolio, particularly in the areas of Cloud, Fiber and Managed Services. Artificial intelligence will play a key role in this development, both in creating new product solutions and optimizing the internal organization and improving collaboration with customers and sales partners.said Peter Zils, Chief Executive Officer of ecotel communication ag.The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as “ecotel”) has been operating throughout Germany since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. With its focus on “cloud & fiber”, ecotel serves the two most important growth segments of the German telecommunications market.The parent company is ecotel communication ag, headquartered in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel employs approximately 200 people.ecotel communication agInvestor Relations+49 (0) 211 55 007 740E-mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de For further information, please visit: www.ecotel.de

28.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News