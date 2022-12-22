EQS-News: Petra Stappenbeck becomes Chief Financial Officer of Intershop Communications AG

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Intershops Management Board to be expanded by Chief Financial Officer

Petra Stappenbeck brings more than 30 years of experience in the areas of finance and controlling

Jena, Germany, December 22, 2022 Intershop Communications AG, global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market in the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, is expanding its Management Board with Petra Stappenbeck. The appointment as a member of the Management Board by the Supervisory Board will take with effect on January 1, 2023. She will assume the function of Chief Financial Officer.

As Chief Financial Officer, Petra Stappenbeck is responsible for the Finance and Controlling, Human Resources, Legal and other administrative functions. The graduate in business administration has been working as Director Finance at Intershop since 2012 and was appointed authorized signatory in 2013. She has been part of the Executive Management Team since May 2021.

Ms Stappenbeck has more than 30 years of experience in finance and controlling. Before joining Intershop, she served for several years as Head of Finance and Controlling at Jenoptik AG, which is also listed on the stock exchange. Prior to that, she held various positions at Hochtief AG, most recently as Deputy Head of Finance.

Frank Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG: Petra Stappenbeck has been instrumental in ensuring that Intershop continues to enjoy a solid financial position in a challenging environment over the past few years, most recently as a member of the Executive Management Team. We are pleased to have her as CFO alongside Markus Klahn to actively shape Intershop's next growth steps at board level.

