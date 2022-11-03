EQS-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Continues Strong Growth in Nine-month Period 2022 and Reports Further Record Results with Raised Sales Expectations for Full Year

EQS-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Pfeiffer Vacuum Continues Strong Growth in Nine-month Period 2022 and Reports Further Record Results with Raised Sales Expectations for Full Year

First nine months 2022:

Sales of EUR 668.7 million, up 16.2% from the previous year

Operating result (EBIT) of EUR 94.0 million, up 27.0% year-on-year

EBIT margin improved by 1.2 percentage points to 14.1%

Order intake of EUR 866.5 million, up 25.4% and order backlog of EUR 514.0 million at the end of September 2022

Asslar, November 3, 2022. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced consolidated results for the first nine months of 2022. With sales of EUR 668.7 million, the Company reached the strongest nine-months performance ever, representing an increase of 16.2% compared to the previous year (9M 2021: EUR 575.3 million). The operating result (EBIT) totaled EUR 94.0 million, a growth of 27.0% (9M 2021: EUR 74.0 million), leading to a significantly improved EBIT margin of 14.1% (9M 2021: 12.9%). The order intake for the first nine months of 2022 was also at a record level with EUR 866.5 million, a strong increase of 25.4% compared to the previous year (9M 2021: EUR 690.8 million). In addition, the order backlog reached EUR 514.0 million by the end of September 2022 also representing a record level for the Company (December 31, 2021: EUR 316.2 million).

Pfeiffer Vacuums sales increase for the first nine months of 2022 reflects a strong year-over-year performance and demand in all market segments with the Semiconductor market remaining particularly dynamic. Sales in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment increased significantly by 17.1% to EUR 343.6 million (9M 2021: EUR 293.4 million). Sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment improved by 15.3% to EUR 325.1 million (9M 2021: EUR 281.9 million), with strong demand in industrial high vacuum.

The operating result (EBIT) of EUR 94.0 million represents an increase by 27.0% compared to the previous year (9M 2021: EUR 74.0 million). The EBIT margin reached 14.1% (9M 2021: 12.9%). The year-over-year increase in EBIT was primarily a result of the increase in sales and related scale economies as well as tighter cost management, partially offset by additional personnel costs, increased costs to manage the supply chain and investments to drive medium and long-term growth.

The order intake in the first nine months of 2022 reached EUR 866.5 million, up 25.4% compared to the first nine months of 2021, and remained robust in the third quarter 2022. At the end of the third quarter 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of EUR 514.0 million, up 62.6% compared to the previous year (December 31, 2021: EUR 316.2 million). The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at a very robust level of 1.30 in the nine months of 2022 (2021: 1.20) and 1.25 for the third quarter 2022 (2021: 1.30).

We are very pleased with the performance of Pfeiffer Vacuum over the course of the year 2022. The strong order intake reflects the confidence of our customers in our products, services and support, says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, and continues: Currently, supply chain conditions are slightly improving, and our semiconductor customers are evaluating their investment timing during a period of demand slow-down. We will continue to manage through changing market conditions by focusing on our customers, while executing our strategy of driving growth and sustainability in the fast growing high-vacuum market.

Overview of key figures:

9M/2022 9M/2021 Change Sales 668.7 million 575.3 million 16.2% EBIT 94.0 million 74.0 million 27.0% Net income 66.6 million 52.1 million 27.8% Earnings per share 6.75 5.28 27.8% Order intake 866.5 million 690.8 million 25.4% Q3/2022 Q3/2021 Change Sales 228.1 million 184.1 million 23.9% EBIT 33.9 million 25.9 million 31.1% Net income 24.0 million 18.3 million 31.6% Earnings per share 2.43 1.85 31.4% Order intake 286.0 million 239.2 million 19.6% Order backlog 514.0 million 238.8 million 115.2%

In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, robust consumer demand and investments in semiconductor capacity drove expansion in all regions. In Asia, Pfeiffer Vacuum achieved a year-over-year increase in sales by 6.6% to EUR 258.5 million for the first nine months of 2022 (9M 2021: EUR 242.5 million) and sales in the Americas increased by 36.8% to EUR 199.1 million (9M 2021: EUR 145.5 million). The foreign exchange movement of the US-Dollar to Euro positively impacted particularly the Americas results. Europe showed an increase of 12.8% to EUR 211.0 million (9M 2021: EUR 187.4 million).

The gross profit for the first nine months of 2022 was EUR 243.6 million (9M 2021: EUR 203.5 million). The year-over-year increase is primarily due to positive economies of scale related to sales increases and efficiencies, partially offset by higher procurement and freight expenses.

The net income increased to EUR 66.6 million (9M 2021: EUR 52.1 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 6.75 (9M 2021: EUR 5.28).

Solid balance sheet and increased capital expenditure

Total assets at the end of the third quarter 2022 were EUR 825.6 million, up 16.6% from year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: EUR 707.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 71.4 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 99.4 million). The Company remains net debt-free from a financial liability perspective. Due to the high demand and supply chain constrains, the Company increased inventories by EUR 80.1 million to EUR 242.3 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 162.2 million). The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 63.5% (December 31, 2021: 64.9%). Capital expenditure in the first nine months 2022 increased significantly to EUR 52.4 million and was mainly used for equipment and building out the global production capacity (9M 2021: EUR 22.6 million).

Strong 2022 fiscal year results expected

Based on the record sales results for the first nine months of 2022 and strong order intake, Pfeiffer Vacuum raised the sales guidance for the full year 2022 on October 17, 2022. The Company now expects annual sales to reach another record level in a range between EUR 860 to 880 million, representing a year-over-year sales growth of approximately 11 to 14% (fiscal year 2021: EUR 771.4 million; previous expectations for 2022 was year-over-year sales growth of 5% or more). The EBIT margin is expected to remain unchanged from previous expectations at around 14% for the full year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: 12.1%). A potential negative impact from US trade restrictions in relation to advanced computing chips as well as equipment to manufacture advanced semiconductors for China cannot be predicted and therefore is not reflected in the guidance.

The Pfeiffer Vacuum nine-month financial report 2022 is available for download at group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/financial-reports .

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 in K in K in K in K Net sales 228,076 184,099 668,689 575,255 Cost of sales -142,526 -116,739 -425,045 -371,708 Gross profit 85,550 67,360 243,644 203,547 Selling and marketing expenses -23,226 -19,878 -68,447 -59,392 General and administrative expenses -19,661 -14,242 -56,891 -47,972 Research and development expenses -8,958 -8,362 -26,801 -25,888 Other operating income 4,837 2,509 12,593 8,722 Other operating expenses -4,657 -1,531 -10,144 -5,049 Operating profit 33,885 25,856 93,954 73,968 Financial expenses -182 -222 -415 -668 Financial income 95 74 238 127 Earnings before taxes 33,798 25,708 93,777 73,427 Income taxes -9,780 -7,456 -27,174 -21,294 Net income 24,018 18,252 66,603 52,133 Earnings per share (in ): Basic 2.43 1.85 6.75 5.28 Diluted 2.43 1.85 6.75 5.28