03.11.2022 07:30:31

EQS-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Continues Strong Growth in Nine-month Period 2022 and Reports Further Record Results with Raised Sales Expectations for Full Year

EQS-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Continues Strong Growth in Nine-month Period 2022 and Reports Further Record Results with Raised Sales Expectations for Full Year

03.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Pfeiffer Vacuum Continues Strong Growth in Nine-month Period 2022 and Reports Further Record Results with Raised Sales Expectations for Full Year

First nine months 2022:

  • Sales of EUR 668.7 million, up 16.2% from the previous year
  • Operating result (EBIT) of EUR 94.0 million, up 27.0% year-on-year
  • EBIT margin improved by 1.2 percentage points to 14.1%
  • Order intake of EUR 866.5 million, up 25.4% and order backlog of EUR 514.0 million at the end of September 2022

Asslar, November 3, 2022. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced consolidated results for the first nine months of 2022. With sales of EUR 668.7 million, the Company reached the strongest nine-months performance ever, representing an increase of 16.2% compared to the previous year (9M 2021: EUR 575.3 million). The operating result (EBIT) totaled EUR 94.0 million, a growth of 27.0% (9M 2021: EUR 74.0 million), leading to a significantly improved EBIT margin of 14.1% (9M 2021: 12.9%). The order intake for the first nine months of 2022 was also at a record level with EUR 866.5 million, a strong increase of 25.4% compared to the previous year (9M 2021: EUR 690.8 million). In addition, the order backlog reached EUR 514.0 million by the end of September 2022   also representing a record level for the Company (December 31, 2021: EUR 316.2 million).

Pfeiffer Vacuums sales increase for the first nine months of 2022 reflects a strong year-over-year performance and demand in all market segments with the Semiconductor market remaining particularly dynamic. Sales in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment increased significantly by 17.1% to EUR 343.6 million (9M 2021: EUR 293.4 million). Sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment improved by 15.3% to EUR 325.1 million (9M 2021: EUR 281.9 million), with strong demand in industrial high vacuum. 

The operating result (EBIT) of EUR 94.0 million represents an increase by 27.0% compared to the previous year (9M 2021: EUR 74.0 million). The EBIT margin reached 14.1% (9M 2021: 12.9%). The year-over-year increase in EBIT was primarily a result of the increase in sales and related scale economies as well as tighter cost management, partially offset by additional personnel costs, increased costs to manage the supply chain and investments to drive medium and long-term growth. 

The order intake in the first nine months of 2022 reached EUR 866.5 million, up 25.4% compared to the first nine months of 2021, and remained robust in the third quarter 2022. At the end of the third quarter 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of EUR 514.0 million, up 62.6% compared to the previous year (December 31, 2021: EUR 316.2 million). The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at a very robust level of 1.30 in the nine months of 2022 (2021: 1.20) and 1.25 for the third quarter 2022 (2021: 1.30).

We are very pleased with the performance of Pfeiffer Vacuum over the course of the year 2022. The strong order intake reflects the confidence of our customers in our products, services and support, says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, and continues: Currently, supply chain conditions are slightly improving, and our semiconductor customers are evaluating their investment timing during a period of demand slow-down. We will continue to manage through changing market conditions by focusing on our customers, while executing our strategy of driving growth and sustainability in the fast growing high-vacuum market.

Overview of key figures: 

    9M/2022 9M/2021 Change
         
Sales   668.7 million 575.3 million 16.2%
EBIT   94.0 million 74.0 million 27.0%
Net income    66.6 million  52.1 million 27.8%
Earnings per share    6.75  5.28 27.8%
Order intake   866.5 million 690.8 million 25.4%
         
         
    Q3/2022 Q3/2021 Change
         
Sales   228.1 million 184.1 million 23.9%
EBIT   33.9 million 25.9 million 31.1%
Net income   24.0 million  18.3 million 31.6%
Earnings per share    2.43  1.85 31.4%
Order intake   286.0 million 239.2 million 19.6%
Order backlog   514.0 million  238.8 million 115.2%

In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, robust consumer demand and investments in semiconductor capacity drove expansion in all regions. In Asia, Pfeiffer Vacuum achieved a year-over-year increase in sales by 6.6% to EUR 258.5 million for the first nine months of 2022 (9M 2021: EUR 242.5 million) and sales in the Americas increased by 36.8% to EUR 199.1 million (9M 2021: EUR 145.5 million). The foreign exchange movement of the US-Dollar to Euro positively impacted particularly the Americas results. Europe showed an increase of 12.8% to EUR 211.0 million (9M 2021: EUR 187.4 million).

The gross profit for the first nine months of 2022 was EUR 243.6 million (9M 2021: EUR 203.5 million). The year-over-year increase is primarily due to positive economies of scale related to sales increases and efficiencies, partially offset by higher procurement and freight expenses.

The net income increased to EUR 66.6 million (9M 2021: EUR 52.1 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 6.75 (9M 2021: EUR 5.28).

Solid balance sheet and increased capital expenditure

Total assets at the end of the third quarter 2022 were EUR 825.6 million, up 16.6% from year-end 2021 (December 31, 2021: EUR 707.9 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 71.4 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 99.4 million). The Company remains net debt-free from a financial liability perspective. Due to the high demand and supply chain constrains, the Company increased inventories by EUR 80.1 million to EUR 242.3 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 162.2 million). The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 63.5% (December 31, 2021: 64.9%). Capital expenditure in the first nine months 2022 increased significantly to EUR 52.4 million and was mainly used for equipment and building out the global production capacity (9M 2021: EUR 22.6 million).

Strong 2022 fiscal year results expected

Based on the record sales results for the first nine months of 2022 and strong order intake, Pfeiffer Vacuum raised the sales guidance for the full year 2022 on October 17, 2022. The Company now expects annual sales to reach another record level in a range between EUR 860 to 880 million, representing a year-over-year sales growth of approximately 11 to 14% (fiscal year 2021: EUR 771.4 million; previous expectations for 2022 was year-over-year sales growth of 5% or more). The EBIT margin is expected to remain unchanged from previous expectations at around 14% for the full year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: 12.1%). A potential negative impact from US trade restrictions in relation to advanced computing chips as well as equipment to manufacture advanced semiconductors for China cannot be predicted and therefore is not reflected in the guidance.

The Pfeiffer Vacuum nine-month financial report 2022 is available for download at group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/financial-reports.

 

Contact
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Investor Relations
Heide Erickson
T +49 6441 802 1360
Heide.Erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

  

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs over 3,500 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.

 For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

 

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 
                 
                 
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended
September 30,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
                 
    in K   in K   in K   in K
Net sales   228,076   184,099   668,689   575,255
Cost of sales   -142,526   -116,739   -425,045   -371,708
Gross profit   85,550   67,360   243,644   203,547
                 
Selling and marketing expenses   -23,226   -19,878   -68,447   -59,392
General and administrative expenses   -19,661   -14,242   -56,891   -47,972
Research and development expenses    -8,958   -8,362   -26,801   -25,888
Other operating income   4,837   2,509   12,593   8,722
Other operating expenses   -4,657   -1,531   -10,144   -5,049
Operating profit   33,885   25,856   93,954   73,968
                 
Financial expenses   -182   -222   -415   -668
Financial income   95   74   238   127
Earnings before taxes   33,798   25,708   93,777   73,427
                 
Income taxes   -9,780   -7,456   -27,174   -21,294
                 
Net income   24,018   18,252   66,603   52,133
                 
Earnings per share (in ):                
Basic   2.43   1.85   6.75   5.28
Diluted   2.43   1.85   6.75   5.28
                 
                 
 

 


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)		        
         
         
    September 30,
2022		   December 31, 2021
    in K   in K
Assets        
Intangible assets     103,283   91,524
Property, plant and equipment   208,445   175,952
Investment properties   334   352
Other financial assets   3,136   2,502
Contract assets   247   -
Other assets   520   791
Deferred tax assets   22,206   28,650
Total non-current assets   338,171   299,771
         
Inventories   242,312   162,178
Trade accounts receivable   137,732   119,587
Contract assets   4,807   1,392
Income tax receivables   3,930   4,796
Prepaid expenses   11,453   4,689
Other financial assets   2,976   168
Other accounts receivable   12,793   15,924
Cash and cash equivalents   71,385   99,371
Total current assets   487,388   408,105
         
Total assets   825,559   707,876
         
Shareholders equity and liabilities        
Share capital   25,261   25,261
Additional paid-in capital   96,245   96,245
Retained earnings   396,350   370,007
Other equity components   6,237   -32,137
Equity of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG shareholders   524,093   459,376
         
Financial liabilities   8,056   13,876
Provisions for pensions   39,672   60,502
Deferred tax liabilities   5,863   4,437
Contract liabilities   1,436   1,321
Total non-current liabilities   55,027   80,136
         
Trade accounts payable   79,842   58,046
Contract liabilities   20,112   13,343
Other accounts payable   29,608   27,742
Provisions   53,102   48,181
Income tax liabilities   14,211   16,773
Financial liabilities   49,564   4,279
Total current liabilities   246,439   168,364
         
Total shareholders equity and liabilities   825,559   707,876
         
 
 
 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)          
           
           
    Nine months ended
September 30,		  
    2022   2021  
           
    in K   in K  
Cash flow from operating activities:          
Net income   66,603   52,133  
Depreciation/amortization   22,417   18,821  
Other non-cash income/expenses   4,891   4,152  
Effects of changes of assets and liabilities:          
   Inventories   -75,860   -16,970  
   Receivables and other assets   -21,065   -43,014  
   Provisions, including pensions, and income tax liabilities   3,487   22,247  
   Payables, other liabilities   28,826   35,871  
Net cash provided by operating activities   29,299   73,240  
           
Cash flow from investing activities:          
Capital expenditures   -52,392   -22,622  
Proceeds from disposals of fixed assets   214   252  
Net cash used in investing activities   -52,178   -22,370  
           
Cash flow from financing activities:          
Proceeds from increase of financial liabilities   40,000   -  
Dividend payment   -40,260   -15,788  
Principal elements of lease payments   -4,026   -4,165  
Redemption of financial liabilities   -   -20,062  
Net cash provided by/used in financing activities   -4,286   -40,015  
           
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   -821   561  
           
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents   -27,986   11,416  
           
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   93,371   122,883  
           
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   71,385   134,299  
           
           
               

 


03.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1477809

 
End of News EQS News Service

1477809  03.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477809&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfeiffer Vacuum AGmehr Nachrichten