|
02.11.2023 07:30:28
EQS-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Reports Continued Strong Sales for the First Nine Months of 2023
|
EQS-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Forecast
NEWS RELEASE
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Reports Continued Strong Sales for the First Nine Months of 2023
First nine months 2023:
Asslar, November 2, 2023. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, today announced results for the first nine months of 2023. With sales of EUR 737.8 million, representing an increase of 10.3% compared to the previous year, the Company reached the strongest nine-months performance in its history (9M 2022: EUR 668.7 million). The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 7.8% to EUR 86.6 million (9M 2022: EUR 94.0 million) mainly due to costs related to a comprehensive investment program. This represents an EBIT margin of 11.7% (9M 2022: 14.1%) and is in line with our full-year guidance. In addition, the order intake during the reporting period was EUR 668.8 million (9M 2022: EUR 866.5 million), reflecting the expected demand slow-down primarily in the semiconductor market. The order backlog stood at 433.5 million at the end of the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: EUR 514.0 million).
The Pfeiffer Vacuum sales increase was driven by a strong performance in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment. Sales in this market segment improved by 17.5% to EUR 381.9 million (9M 2022: EUR 325.1 million). The Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment sales increased by 3.6% to EUR 355.9 million (9M 2022: EUR 343.6 million). The semiconductor market is currently experiencing a market adjustment after a multi-year high-demand cycle.
The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 7.8% to EUR 86.6 million (9M 2022: EUR 94.0 million) and the EBIT margin was 11.7% (9M 2022: 14.1%). The year-over-year decrease in EBIT was primarily due to higher costs for investments to drive long-term sustainable growth, including increasing the production capacities to meet future demand and creating an integrated global IT environment.
The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, was at 0.91 for the first nine months of 2023, reflecting particularly the expected demand declines related to the semiconductor market. The order backlog of EUR 433.5 million was down 15.7% compared to the previous year (Sep. 30, 2022: EUR 514.0 million).
“Our sales remained strong year-to-date, even as the demand conditions are becoming increasingly challenging”, says Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. “Our commitment remains to invest in our manufacturing capacity and capabilities as well as IT infrastructure to position us for the next growth cycle, and to pursue our sustainability goals.”
Overview of key figures:
The gross profit for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 269.6 million (9M 2022: EUR 243.6 million). The year-over-year increase of 10.7% is primarily due to the strong sales performance.
Net income decreased by 8.9% to EUR 60.7 million (9M 2022: EUR 66.6 million), representing earnings per share of EUR 6.15 (9M 2022: EUR 6.75).
In sales by region, which describes sales according to the location of the customers in their corresponding region, showed strong sales growth particularly in Europe: European sales increased by 23.2% to EUR 260.1 million (9M 2022: EUR 211.0 million). Sales in Asia increased by 5.5% to EUR 272.8 million (9M 2022: EUR 258.5 million), while sales in the Americas grew by 3.0% to EUR 204.9 million (9M 2022: EUR 199.0 million).
Solid balance sheet and cash-flow
Total assets at the end of the third quarter 2023 were EUR 961.9 million, up 11.4% from year-end 2022 (December 31, 2022: EUR 863.7 million). Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 103.8 million (December 31, 2022: EUR 67.8 million). The equity ratio remained at a solid level of 61.1%, slightly below year-end 2022 (December 31, 2022: 61.5%). Capital expenditure in the first nine months increased significantly to EUR 69.3 million, up 32.3% from the same period in 2022 (9M 2022: EUR 52.4 million). Investments were primarily made in production buildings, facilities, and equipment, as well as in the global information technology infrastructure.
Outlook for the 2023: Sales guidance raised
Based on the sales results for the first nine months of 2023 Pfeiffer Vacuum expects new record-high sales for the full year 2023 of around EUR 950 million. This exceeds previous expectations of sales to reach the 2022 level of around EUR 917 million. The EBIT margin expectations for the full year 2023 remain at around 12%, unchanged from the previous outlook. In addition, capital expenditures of about EUR 100 million are planned for the fiscal year 2023.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum
For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
02.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
|Berliner Str. 43
|35614 Asslar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6441 802-0
|Fax:
|+49 6441 802-1365
|E-mail:
|info@pfeiffer-vacuum.com
|Internet:
|www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006916604
|WKN:
|691660
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1762861
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1762861 02.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfeiffer Vacuum AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Pfeiffer Vacuum AGmehr Analysen
|11:44
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:44
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:44
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.22
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.10.22
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.22
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.04.22
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfeiffer Vacuum AG
|150,60
|2,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzten ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.