EQS-News: PFISTERER continues to grow in the first nine months of 2025 – earnings and order intake increase significantly

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

PFISTERER continues to grow in the first nine months of 2025 – earnings and order intake increase significantly



19.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

November 19, 2025

PFISTERER continues to grow in the first nine months of 2025 – earnings and order intake increase significantly

Order intake up 33.6% to €431.3 million; order backlog up 46.0% to a record €338.7 million

Revenue up 14.5% to €326.6 million; adj. EBITDA rises 27.7% to €61.0 million

Net income up 67.2% to €35.2 million

Strong Q3 with revenue up 25.5% to €113.1 million and adj. EBITDA up 67.0% to €21.5 million

Management board expects continued development for the 2025 financial year

Winterbach, Germany: PFISTERER Holding SE (PFISTERER; ISIN: DE000PFSE212), a global leading provider of connection technology for energy infrastructure, continued its profitable growth path in the third quarter of 2025.

Total revenue increased by 14.5% to €326.6 million (previous year: €285.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA rose by 27.7% to €61.0 million (previous year: €47.8 million), resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.7% (previous year: 16.8%). Net income grew strongly by 67.2% to €35.2 million.

Order intake climbed by 33.6% to €431.3 million, while the order backlog rose by 46.0% to a record level of €338.7 million (previous year: €232.0 million) – reflecting continued strong demand for PFISTERERs solutions.

DYNAMIC THIRD QUARTER

Growth momentum accelerated further in the third quarter. Revenue rose 25.5% to €113.1 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 67.0% to €21.5 million, and net income surged 186.3% to €13.4 million compared with the prior-year quarter.

SOLID BALANCE SHEET AND STRATEGIC PROGRESS

By the end of September, equity increased to €185.4 million (previous year: €83.7 million), with an equity ratio of 53.1%. Cash and cash equivalents rose to €65.6 million (previous year: €12.5 million). In addition to strong operating performance, the company’s successful IPO in May 2025 significantly strengthened its financial position.

OUTLOOK

Given its strong performance in the first nine months and its positive market environment, PFISTERER expects continued strong growth in revenue and order intake for the full year 2025. In the meantime, the company aims to achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high teens.

Johannes Linden, Member and Spokesperson of the Management Board of PFISTERER: “We accelerated our growth once again and are very pleased with our performance in the first nine months. The energy transition, decarbonization and expansion of AI infrastructure are driving the demand for reliable energy transmission. This is exactly where we provide solutions – continuously enhanced through technological innovations. Our new HVDC laboratory, for example, strengthens our position as a technology leader and pioneer in shaping the future of energy infrastructure.”

The full Q3 2025 Quarterly Statement is available for download in the Investor section of www.pfisterer.com.

ABOUT PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally leading, publicly listed and independent technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart, Germany. We develop, manufacture and supply solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at mission-critical interfaces in power grids from generation through transmission to distribution of electrical energy. With over 100 years of experience since our founding in 1921, we operate 17 locations across 15 countries and serve customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. PFISTERER stands for independence, quality and reliability, committed to enabling safe, future-proof power infrastructure. For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

