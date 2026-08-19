EQS-News: PFISTERER Holding SE Continues Successful Growth Trajectory: Significant Increase in Revenue and Earnings

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

PFISTERER Holding SE Continues Successful Growth Trajectory: Significant Increase in Revenue and Earnings



19.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

August 19, 2026

PFISTERER Holding SE Continues Successful Growth Trajectory: Significant Increase in Revenue and Earnings

Winterbach, Germany. PFISTERER Holding SE ("PFISTERER"; ISIN: DE000PFSE212) continued its profitable growth trajectory in the first half of 2026, significantly increasing both revenue and earnings compared to the prior-year period.

Group revenue rose by 20.2% to EUR 256.7 million in the first six months of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA increased disproportionately to EUR 52.4 million, compared to EUR 39.5 million in the first half of 2025. The largest contribution to EBITDA came from the HVA and OHL product segments. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 20.4%, up from 18.5% in the prior-year period, with all product segments contributing to this improvement. Net income for the period increased by 75.9% to EUR 38.3 million. This growth was primarily driven by higher revenues while maintaining a stable gross margin.

PFISTERER also delivered dynamic performance in the second quarter, achieving another record quarterly revenue of EUR 129.8 million, compared to EUR 113.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 24.7 million, up from EUR 18.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net income nearly doubled, rising to EUR 19.8 million from EUR 10.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, the order backlog stood at EUR 340.3 million, significantly above the prior-year level of EUR 312.5 million. The backlog already extends into 2027, underscoring sustained strong demand while providing excellent visibility for future business development and a solid foundation for planned profitable growth. Order intake amounted to EUR 263.0 million in the first half of 2026, compared to EUR 290.2 million in the particularly strong prior-year period. Following the exceptionally high order intake levels of recent periods, the expected normalization trend is becoming visible. In line with its profitable growth strategy, PFISTERER continues to focus on attractive orders characterized by high quality and profitability. With a book-to-bill ratio above 1, order intake once again exceeded revenue in the first half of 2026, confirming the company's ability to successfully combine growth and profitability.

The Europe & Africa region made the largest contribution to the Group’s revenue and earnings development in the first half of 2026. Revenue in the region increased to EUR 140.3 million, compared to EUR 115.8 million in the prior-year period. Regional EBITDA rose to EUR 28.5 million, up from EUR 18.7 million in the first half of 2025. The order backlog in Europe & Africa amounted to EUR 192.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to EUR 176.2 million on the same date last year. This highlights PFISTERER’s strong position in European energy infrastructure projects and demonstrates how the market potential available to the company is increasingly being converted into tangible revenue and earnings contributions. Europe & Africa also remained the highest-revenue region in the second quarter and was a key driver of the new revenue record.

PFISTERER continues to expand its operational footprint. Construction of the new HVDC qualification center at the company’s headquarters in Winterbach is progressing according to plan, with commissioning scheduled for the first half of 2027. At the same time, production capacities for cable connection systems are being expanded at sites in Germany and the United States. During the first half of the year, PFISTERER was also granted a patent for a pluggable HVDC connection technology, further strengthening the company’s position in a strategically important application area for high-performance direct current transmission systems.

The expansion of international production capacities is also making progress. Through the acquisition of additional land at the production site in Kadan, Czech Republic, PFISTERER is creating the conditions to significantly expand local production and logistics capacities over the coming years. The site is the Group’s largest manufacturing facility for insulators and cable accessories. With the planned expansion, the company is responding to the expected continued growth in demand across its target markets while simultaneously laying the foundation for achieving its long-term growth objectives.

In the medium term, PFISTERER continues to aim to grow faster than its global addressable market. The company’s 2030 mid-term outlook remains unchanged.

“PFISTERER significantly increased revenue, earnings and profitability in the first half of 2026. Europe, in particular, delivered strong performance and made the largest contribution to the Group’s revenue and earnings growth. At the same time, we are consistently advancing our key growth initiatives: expanding capacity, investing in technology and strengthening our international presence. This enables us to increasingly translate PFISTERER’s market potential into visible operational progress,” commented Johannes Linden, Member and Spokesperson of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.

PFISTERER invites investors, analysts and members of the media to an English-language webcast on August 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. Executive Board members Johannes Linden and Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss will present the company’s business performance for the first half of 2026 and provide an update on current strategic initiatives, followed by a Q&A session. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance for the webcast via the registration link. Upon registration, individual access details will be sent by email. To participate by telephone and ask questions during the Q&A session, please register via this link.

The Half-Year Financial Report 2026 is available for download in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures and distributes solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 20 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press contact

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

Phone: +49 151 44382202

E-Mail: press@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com

Investor Relations

Stefanie Eberding

Head of Investor Relations

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

Phone: +49 7181 7005 149

E-Mail: investor-relations@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com