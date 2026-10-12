EQS-News: PFISTERER Holding SE – Conversion to Registered Shares Successfully Completed

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PFISTERER Holding SE – Conversion to Registered Shares Successfully Completed



12.10.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

October 12, 2026

PFISTERER Holding SE – Conversion to Registered Shares Successfully Completed

Winterbach, Germany. PFISTERER Holding SE ("PFISTERER"; ISIN (old): DE000PFSE212; ISIN (new): DE000PFSE253) has successfully completed the conversion of its share class. With this step, PFISTERER has implemented the change from bearer shares to registered shares as resolved by the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2026.

The corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association were registered with the Commercial Register of the Stuttgart Local Court under HRB 790497 on August 13, 2026, and thereby became legally effective.

With the introduction of registered shares, PFISTERER will benefit from greater transparency of its shareholder base and will be able to maintain a more direct dialogue with its shareholders. This is made possible through the legally required share register, which contains the data necessary for the administration of registered shares and shareholder communications.

For shareholders of PFISTERER Holding SE, the change of share class does not affect any of the rights associated with their shares. In particular, entitlement to dividends, the exercise of voting rights, and participation in the Annual General Meeting remain unchanged. The custody of shares in securities accounts and the processing of dividend payments through the respective custodian banks will also continue as before.

The conversion was carried out on a one-for-one basis. Since October 8, 2026, PFISTERER shares have been traded as registered shares under the new ISIN DE000PFSE253.

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures and distributes solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press contact

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

Phone: +49 151 44382202

E-Mail: press@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com

Investor Relations

Stefanie Eberding

Head of Investor Relations

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

Phone: +49 7181 7005 149

E-Mail: investor-relations@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com