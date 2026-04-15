EQS-News: PFISTERER Holding SE Publishes Final Results for Fiscal Year 2025 – Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth with Positive Outlook

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

PFISTERER Holding SE Publishes Final Results for Fiscal Year 2025 – Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth with Positive Outlook



15.04.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

April 15, 2026

PFISTERER Holding SE Publishes Final Results for Fiscal Year 2025 – Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth with Positive Outlook

Winterbach, Germany: PFISTERER Holding SE today published its audited financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, confirming the preliminary figures released on March 3, 2026. The company looks back on a highly successful year, achieving significant increases in revenue, earnings and order intake. PFISTERER once again outperformed the addressable market growth while implementing key strategic initiatives to support its continued growth momentum.

Revenue for fiscal year 2025 rose by 17.4% to EUR 449.9 million (previous year: EUR 383.1 million), clearly exceeding expected market growth. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding IPO-related personnel expenses, increased overproportionately by 24.0% to EUR 80.1 million (previous year: EUR 64.6 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 17.8%, up from 16.9% in the prior year. Net profit grew even stronger, rising by 53.2% to EUR 51.7 million (previous year: EUR 33.8 million).

Order momentum remained very strong. Order intake increased by 29.6% to EUR 548.6 million (previous year: EUR 423.2 million), while the order backlog rose by 42.4% to EUR 334.4 million (previous year: EUR 234.9 million), providing a solid foundation for continued growth in the coming years.

Investments were significantly expanded during the reporting period to EUR 38.8 million (previous year: EUR 17.9 million). Key focus areas included capacity expansions, construction of the HVDC Qualification Center and the full acquisition of Power CSL. The company’s equity base was substantially strengthened by the positive consolidated result and the proceeds from the IPO in May 2025. Equity increased to EUR 205.2 million (previous year: EUR 83.7 million), and the equity ratio improved to 57.8% (previous year: 34.5%). Net liquidity amounted to EUR 19.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

For fiscal year 2026, PFISTERER expects revenue growth of at least 12% and a book-to-bill ratio above 1, with order intake anticipated to remain at the high level of the previous year. Supported by a structurally attractive market environment, the company expects to continue growing faster than the overall market. By 2030, revenue is projected to reach EUR 800 million to EUR 900 million. PFISTERER targets towards an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high-teens to low-twenties percentage range.

Future developments will focus on expanding the product portfolio and the further increase of production capacity. Among other initiatives, PFISTERER plans to acquire additional land at its Kadan site in the Czech Republic to support its manufacturing expansion. The company also intends to further strengthen its international presence. A particular strategic emphasis remains on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology. Construction of the HVDC Qualification Center at the Winterbach headquarters is progressing as planned, with operational start-up scheduled for the first half of 2027.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to allow shareholders to participate in the company’s success and will propose a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share (previous year: EUR 0.80) at the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2026. This corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 30% of consolidated net income.

Johannes Linden, Spokesperson and Member of the Management Board of PFISTERER Holding SE, commented:

“In 2025, PFISTERER once again grew significantly faster than the market while further improving its profitability. We have set important strategic milestones for the future and are very well positioned to benefit from global megatrends such as the energy transition and decarbonization. The establishment of our HVDC Qualification Center lays the foundation for the next phase of our growth.”

The full consolidated financial statements for 2025 are available for download on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section.

PFISTERER invites investors and media representatives to a webcast followed by a conference call on April 15, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), which will be held in English. Johannes Linden (Co-CEO and Spokesperson of the Management Board) and Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss (Co-CEO) will present the company’s business performance, outlook, and current strategic initiatives and will be available for questions. Online registration is required for both the webcast and the telephone participation with Q&A; individual dial-in details will be provided by email upon registration.

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure. PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution. With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

PRESS

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing & Communication

Tel.: +49 151 44382202

E-Mail: presse@pfisterer.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Stefanie Eberding

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 7181 7005 149

E-Mail: stefanie.eberding@pfisterer.com

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstr. 44

73650 Winterbach

Web: www.pfisterer.com