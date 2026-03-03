EQS-News: PFISTERER Holding SE: Significant Sales and Margin Growth in Fiscal Year 2025

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

PFISTERER Holding SE: Significant Sales and Margin Growth in Fiscal Year 2025



03.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Press Release

March 3, 2026

PFISTERER Holding SE: Significant Sales and Margin Growth in Fiscal Year 2025

Winterbach, Germany: Today, PFISTERER Holding SE released preliminary unaudited figures for fiscal year 2025. The results are evidence of the ongoing growth path of PFISTERER group and underline the positive operational development of the company. The financial results are at the upper end of the Management Board’s expectations.

Group sales increased by around 17% to approximately EUR 450 million (prior year: EUR 383.1 million). PFISTERER Holding SE thus continues its growth path while profiting from a favorable market environment. Q4 sales growth of 25% was particularly strong (EUR 120 million in Q4 2025 vs. EUR 98 million in Q4 2024).

In 2025, order intake rose significantly by around 30% to just under EUR 550 million (prior year: EUR 423.2 million). Q4 2024 order intake was with EUR 117 million nearly 17% above prior year’s Q4 order intake level. The resulting order backlog amounted to nearly EUR 335 million as of the reporting date of December 31, 2025 (previous year: EUR 234.9 million), representing an increase of more than 40% year-on-year and thus providing an excellent basis for future revenue growth.

PFISTERER’s profitability increase was overproportionately high. Adjusted EBITDA came to around EUR 80 million (prior year: EUR 64.6 million) equivalent to a growth rate of over 24%. Thus, the positive development of the previous years could be successfully continued. The (adjusted) operating cash flow increased to around EUR 58 million (prior year: EUR 42.6 million). As announced at the time of the IPO, investments were significantly increased to more than EUR 38 million (previous year: EUR 17.9 million), primarily to expand capacities, build the HVDC laboratory and complete the acquisition of Power CSL. The number of employees increased during the year by 11.2% to 1,378.

The figures mentioned above are preliminary, unaudited and are subject to the ongoing review and assessment of the auditors. Final and audited figures for fiscal year 2025 as well as an outlook for 2026 are scheduled for April 15, 2026.

„We pursue a balanced approach when managing growth and profitability”, explains Johannes Linden, member of the Management Board Spokesperson of PFISTERER Holding SE. “Our strategic focus is on strengthening capacities in our core segments and markets, the extension of our global presence as well as the consequent development of technological innovations such as in the field of high-voltage-direct-current transmission technology (HVDC).”

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally active, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart, Germany. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions for safe and reliable connections in energy infrastructure. PFISTERER develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at system-critical interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is required. Its products are used along the entire value chain, from power generation to transmission and distribution. With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and long-standing engineering expertise, with the goal of enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply. Further information is available at www.pfisterer.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing & Communication

Tel.: +49 151 44382202

E-Mail: trang.gruen@pfisterer.com

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstr. 44

73650 Winterbach

Germany

Web: www.pfisterer.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Stefanie Eberding

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 152 54524 260

E-Mail: stefanie.eberding@pfisterer.com