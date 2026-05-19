EQS-News: PFISTERER Holding SE: Strong Q1 2026 with significant revenue growth and overproportional increase in earnings

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

PFISTERER Holding SE: Strong Q1 2026 with significant revenue growth and overproportional increase in earnings



19.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

May 19, 2026

PFISTERER Holding SE: Strong Q1 2026 with significant revenue growth and overproportional increase in earnings

Winterbach, Germany: PFISTERER Holding SE (“PFISTERER“; ISIN: DE000PFSE212) made a strong start into the 2026 financial — both revenue and earnings developed significantly more dynamically than in the same period last year.

Group revenue increased year-over-year by 26.7% to EUR 126.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. All product segments contributed to the company’s growth momentum and recorded revenue increases year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA rose disproportionately by 32.1% to EUR 27.7 million. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 21.8%, compared to 20.9% in the prior year quarter. Net profit for the period increased even more strongly, rising by 57.7% to EUR 18.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR 11.7 million).

Order intake amounted to EUR 131.1 million in the first quarter, as expected slightly below the high prior-year level of EUR 144.2 million. For the full year, PFISTERER continues to expect order intake to remain around the previous year’s high level with a book-to-bill ratio above 1. Order book increased by 17.7% year-on-year to EUR 335.8 million as of March 31, 2026, underlining the continued strong demand for the company’s solutions.

During the reporting period, PFISTERER advanced several strategically important projects. Among other achievements, the company was awarded the contract to supply electrical connection technology for Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II, Germany’s largest offshore wind farm projects currently under development. PFISTERER will be responsible for ensuring the secure electrical connection between the wind turbines and the subsea cable network.

In addition, the company opened a new state-of-the-art training and installation center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. By expanding its local presence, PFISTERER is supporting the implementation of the Saudi government’s “Saudi Vision 2030” initiative aimed at building a modern and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Another important milestone was the topping-out ceremony for the new qualification and testing center for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology at the company’s headquarters in Winterbach. Operations at the facility are scheduled to commence in 2027.

Against the backdrop of the positive business performance, stable market conditions and the high order book, PFISTERER confirms both its outlook for fiscal year 2026 and its mid-term view. The company expects revenue growth of at least 12% in 2026 and a book-to-bill ratio above 1. In the mid-term, PFISTERER continues to target an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high teens to low twenties percentage range.

Johannes Linden, Spokesman and Member of the Management Board of PFISTERER Holding SE, said: “PFISTERER has made a very successful start to fiscal year 2026. We are particularly pleased that all product segments contributed to growth and that we achieved substantial increases in both revenue and earnings. Supported by our strong order book and market position, we are very well positioned to continue our profitable growth trajectory.”

PFISTERER invites investors and media representatives to join an English-language webcast on May 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. Members of the Management Board Johannes Linden and Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss will present the company’s first-quarter performance, outlook and current strategic initiatives, followed by a Q&A session. Please register for the webcast in advance using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive your personal dial-in details by email. If you would like to join by phone and participate in the Q&A session, please register via this separate link.

The Q1 2026 quarterly statement is available for download in the Investors section of the company’s website.

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks — wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press contact

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

Phone: +49 151 44382202

Email: press@pfisterer.com

Investor Relations

Stefanie Eberding

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 7181 7005 149

E-Mail: stefanie.eberding@pfisterer.com

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstr. 44

73650 Winterbach