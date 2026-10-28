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WKN DE: PFSE25 / ISIN: DE000PFSE253

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28.10.2026 09:00:04

EQS-News: PFISTERER Kontaktsysteme GmbH improves its sustainability rating and ranks among the top 3 percent of its industry

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PFISTERER Kontaktsysteme GmbH improves its sustainability rating and ranks among the top 3 percent of its industry

28.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

October 28 2026

PFISTERER Kontaktsysteme GmbH improves its sustainability rating and ranks among the top 3 percent of its industry

Winterbach, Germany. PFISTERER Kontaktsysteme GmbH has once again been awarded the Gold Medal by EcoVadis, one of the world's largest and most established providers of sustainability ratings. The industrial core of the PFISTERER Group improved its overall score from 81 to 85 out of a possible 100 points, placing it among the top 3 percent of companies in its peer group.

Founded in 2007, EcoVadis currently assesses more than 175,000 companies worldwide against 21 criteria across the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. PFISTERER improved its performance in all categories. In addition, the company achieved an "Advanced" Carbon Management rating in the separate assessment of its CO2 management. The independent rating provides customers, grid operators, suppliers, and capital market stakeholders with a transparent and comparable view of the company's sustainability performance.

“The EcoVadis Gold Medal underscores that sustainability is a core value at PFISTERER and that we continue to work systematically toward achieving our ambitious goals. Across all our locations, our employees demonstrate an outstanding commitment to integrating sustainability into their daily work through expertise, dedication, and their own ideas. I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their contribution. This result sends a clear message to our customers and investors: at PFISTERER, sustainable business practices and profitable growth go hand in hand. Our ambition is to continue improving, even at this already high level,” says Johannes Linden, Member and Spokesperson of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.

Targeted Progress in Procurement, Risk Management, and Climate Protection

PFISTERER remains committed to continuously improving its sustainability performance. Most recently, the company joined the UN Global Compact and is actively involved in organizations such as ZVEI, KEFF+, and Europacable, supporting sustainable solutions throughout the value chain. With the introduction of a new Sustainable Procurement Policy, an updated Code of Conduct, and accompanying training programs, the company has further embedded sustainability, compliance, and ethical standards throughout its organization and supply chain. An enhanced ESG and IT risk management framework enables the earlier identification of sustainability-related and cyber risks.Further contributions to decarbonization include an additional photovoltaic system at the Winterbach site and the use of heat pumps for the new high-voltage production hall. In 2027, PFISTERER will take the next steps by expanding its electric vehicle fleet and converting its production facility in Gussenstadt from Natural Gas to locally sourced bio-based district heating.

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press Contact

Corporate Communications
Trang Grün
Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications
PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstraße 44
73650 Winterbach
Tel.:  +49 151 44382202
E-Mail:  press@pfisterer.com
 		  
 
 
 

Investor Relations

Stefanie Eberding
Head of Investor Relations
PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstraße 44
73650 Winterbach
Tel.:  +49 7181 7005 149
E-Mail:  investor-relations@pfisterer.com

 


28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstr. 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Phone: +49 7181 7005-0
E-mail: info@pfisterer.com
Internet: www.pfisterer.com
ISIN: DE000PFSE253
WKN: PFSE25
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900APPYG9TGZYS639
EQS News ID: 2423078

 
End of News EQS News Service

2423078  28.10.2026 CET/CEST

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