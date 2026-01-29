EQS-News: PFISTERER Opens New Training Center in Riyadh – Major Milestone in Growth Strategy

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PFISTERER Opens New Training Center in Riyadh – Major Milestone in Growth Strategy



29.01.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

January 29, 2026

PFISTERER Opens New Training Center in Riyadh – Major Milestone in Growth Strategy

Winterbach, Germany – With the official opening of its state-of-the-art training and installation center in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, PFISTERER Holding SE has reached another major milestone in its global growth strategy. The new center offers hands-on training for the installation of PFISTERER products and actively supports the national ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ initiative, which aims to build a modern and sustainable energy infrastructure.

On January 27, PFISTERER Group Executive Board members Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss and Johannes Linden (third and fourth from the left) inaugurated the new PFISTERER facility in Riyadh with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony. Around 50 guests from the business and energy sectors attended the event. In his address, Dr. Kurfiss emphasized the strategic importance of the new location: “We see tremendous growth potential in Saudi Arabia. With our local training center, we bring technical expertise directly to our partners on site and lay the foundation for a sustainable grid expansion.”

CONTRIBUTION TO ‘SAUDI VISION 2030’

The national initiative aims to diversify the Saudi economy, modernize infrastructure, and significantly increase the share of renewable energy. “Over the next five years alone, the Kingdom plans to source 50% of its electricity from renewable energy. This requires substantial investment in grid modernization and expansion – areas where PFISTERER provides essential support through its expertise,” explains Johannes Linden, Co-CEO and spokesperson of the Executive Board.

CUSTOMER PROXIMITY AND HIGH AVAILABILITY

The new 400-square-meter training center complements the local branch opened in April 2025 and further strengthens PFISTERER’s long-term presence in Saudi Arabia. The focus lies on practical training and certification of local installation teams to ensure the highest quality standards and the correct application of PFISTERER solutions. “Training is key to ensuring the safe and standardized installation of our products. In 2025 alone, we trained more than 1,600 technicians worldwide – 100 of them already in Saudi Arabia, with numbers continuing to rise,” notes Co-CEO Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss.

GLOBAL SETUP FOR TRAINING AND INSTALLATIONS

PFISTERER continues to pursue a decentralized training and service model to ensure optimal performance of its products worldwide. “In our global network, we provide practical, hands-on expertise and certify installation teams according to the strictest standards. This approach minimizes installation errors and ensures our products operate reliably and maintenance-free for decades. In recent years, we have significantly expanded our setup, and we aim to establish additional training offerings in growth regions in the future,” says Miroslav Kaplarevic, Head of Global Installation and Training at PFISTERER.“

You can download the images here: Download-LINK

ABOUT PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally leading, publicly listed and independent technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart, Germany. We develop, manufacture and supply solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at mission-critical interfaces in power grids from generation through transmission to distribution of electrical energy. With over 100 years of experience since our founding in 1921, we operate 17 locations across 15 countries and serve customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. PFISTERER stands for independence, quality and reliability - committed to enabling safe, future-proof power infrastructure. For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing & Communication

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstr. 44, 73650 Winterbach, Germany

Tel.: +49 151 44382202

E-Mail: trang.gruen@pfisterer.com

Web: www.pfisterer.com