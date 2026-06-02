EQS-News: PFISTERER receives patent for innovative connector technology for HVDC applications

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Patent

PFISTERER receives patent for innovative connector technology for HVDC applications



02.06.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

June 02, 2026

PFISTERER receives patent for innovative connector technology for HVDC applications

Winterbach. PFISTERER has reached an important milestone in the development of modern high-voltage direct current technology (HVDC): The German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) has granted the patent for the new “HVDC pluggable connector”.

With this new development, PFISTERER is expanding its CONNECTOR portfolio with a solution for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) applications. Building on an extensive expertise with plug-in connection systems for AC applications, the company is setting new benchmarks for the power networks of the future.

The patented pluggable HVDC cable connector was developed for use in modern high-voltage direct current systems, including HVDC converter stations, outdoor cable terminations, and repair joints. At the core of the development is a new design of the field control element (“stress cone”), which counteracts the accumulation of space charges within the cable connector. The solution is complemented by newly developed insulating materials specifically tailored to the requirements of HVDC applications. The technology has been successfully tested in accordance with IEC 62895 and is designed for voltages of up to 525 kV as well as high power transmission capacities.

The pluggable design also offers advantages for the installation and maintenance of modern HVDC infrastructure. Installation times can be reduced, which is particularly important for offshore converter stations. At the same time, the system enables more compact installation setups, reducing the space required during installation — another key benefit for offshore applications where installation space is limited. In addition, the technology facilitates the use of environmentally friendly alternative gases in outdoor terminations. The pluggable connection technology can also provide advantages for repair solutions in terms of flexibility and installation effort.

Technology for the requirements of modern HVDC grids

“With the development of the PFISTERER HVDC CONNEX, we have succeeded in specifically addressing key challenges in DC insulation technology,” says Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Member of the Executive Board at PFISTERER. “The combination of optimized field control and newly developed insulating materials ensures a high level of operational reliability, even under extreme electrical stress. In doing so, we are creating an important technological foundation for the continued expansion of modern HVDC transmission networks.”

With the granting of the patent, PFISTERER underscores its innovative strength in the field of electrical connection technology and further strengthens its position as a technology partner for the global expansion of HVDC transmission systems.

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About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press contact

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

Germany

Phone: +49 151 44382202

Email: press@pfisterer.com

Web: www.pfisterer.com