EQS-News: PFISTERER Strengthens Its Growth Trajectory with New Syndicated Loan Agreement 

December 18, 2025



PFISTERER Strengthens Its Growth Trajectory with New Syndicated Loan Agreement



Winterbach, Germany: PFISTERER Holding SE has entered into a new syndicated loan agreement, thereby securing the refinancing of its existing syndicated facility. The new agreement strengthens the company’s financial flexibility and provides a reliable foundation for the continued execution of its growth and transformation strategy.

The new syndicated loan has a total volume of EUR 150 million and a tenor of five years. In addition, two optional extension periods and an increase option of up to EUR 100 million have been agreed, offering PFISTERER additional financial flexibility as needed.

LBBW acted as Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) and bookrunner for the transaction. The banking consortium is complemented by other well-established financial institutions.

The syndicated loan will be used to refinance the existing credit facility and for general corporate purposes. It provides additional financial capacity for investments, including optional M&A activities, and is fully aligned with PFISTERER’s growth strategy.

Johannes Linden, Co-CEO and Spokesman of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE, comments: “PFISTERER is undergoing continuous transformation. With this new syndicated loan agreement, we are securing planning certainty, flexibility, and the necessary financial headroom at exactly the right time to consistently advance our strategic initiatives.”

With the conclusion of the new syndicated loan agreement, PFISTERER underscores its solid financing base and the continued development of its financing structure in line with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

ABOUT PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally leading, publicly listed and independent technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart, Germany. We develop, manufacture and supply solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at mission-critical interfaces in power grids from generation through transmission to distribution of electrical energy. With over 100 years of experience since our founding in 1921, we operate 17 locations across 15 countries and serve customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. PFISTERER stands for independence, quality and reliability - committed to enabling safe, future-proof power infrastructure. For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

