Pfisterer Aktie
WKN DE: PFSE21 / ISIN: DE000PFSE212
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10.09.2026 09:00:23
EQS-News: PFISTERER supports growth in North America with a $2.7 million investment in its Rochester facility
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EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PFISTERER supports growth in North America with a $2.7 million investment in its Rochester facility
Rochester, New York. PFISTERER is expanding its U.S. production capacity as part of its growth strategy for the North American market. The company is investing approximately $2.7 million in three additional CNC lathes, tooling, and related production equipment at its Rochester, New York, facility. This will increase production capacity for SICON shearbolt connector components by two and a half times.
More than half of Pfisterer’s SICON connectors are now sold in the U.S. In the future, this demand will be met directly from the U.S. plant. Rochester will therefore play a central role in PFISTERER’s global production network and strengthen the company’s delivery capacity, flexibility, and resilience in an important growth market.
SICON: Reliable Connections for Critical Digital Infrastructure
SICON is PFISTERER’s shearbolt cable connection system for secure electrical and mechanical connections. SICON connectors can be used with a variety of conductor materials, cable types, and cross-sections. The products are electrically and mechanically type-tested in accordance with IEC 61238-1, Class A. They have also been tested in accordance with the North American standard ANSI C119.4 and are the only connectors that meet the Class 2 requirements of this standard.
This makes SICON connectors relevant for the expansion of the power infrastructure and, in particular, for the power supply of data centers. The rapid expansion of data centers in the U.S. and globally is increasing demand for SICON connectors. To meet this demand, PFISTERER is expanding production capacity in Rochester and further strengthening its position in this high-growth market. Data centers require high-performance and exceptionally reliable connections to the power grid. SICON supports such connections and helps ensure that the power supply for critical digital infrastructure is designed to be secure and scalable.
Local production for the U.S. market
With this expansion, PFISTERER is consistently pursuing its “Local-for-Local” approach: In the future, products for the U.S. market will increasingly be manufactured directly in the U.S. rather than imported from Germany. This approach shortens delivery times, improves responsiveness to customer needs, and reduces transportation-related emissions.
“With the expansion of our production in Rochester, we are taking an important step in our growth strategy for the U.S. market. We manufacture where our products are needed, thereby strengthening our local presence and enabling us to supply our customers more quickly and flexibly. The investment not only significantly increases our production capacity but also creates additional qualified jobs at the site,” says Johannes Linden, member and spokesperson of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.
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About PFISTERER
PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.
PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.
With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.
For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.
Press contact
Trang Grün
Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication
PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstraße 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Tel.: +49 151 44382202
E-Mail: press@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com
Registered Office: Winterbach | Commercial Register: Stuttgart HRB 790497 | VAT No.: DE811239413
Executive Board: Johannes Linden (Spokesman), Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss | Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Blättchen
10.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PFISTERER Holding SE
|Rosenstr. 44
|73650 Winterbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7181 7005-0
|E-mail:
|info@pfisterer.com
|Internet:
|www.pfisterer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000PFSE212
|WKN:
|PFSE21
|LEI Code:
|529900APPYG9TGZYS639
|EQS News ID:
|2397098
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2397098 10.09.2026 CET/CEST
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