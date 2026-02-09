EQS-News: PFISTERER Wins Contract for Connection Technology in Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

PFISTERER Wins Contract for Connection Technology in Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm



09.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

February 9, 2026

PFISTERER Wins Contract for Connection Technology in Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Winterbach, Germany – PFISTERER Holding SE has been awarded the contract to supply electrical connection technology for the offshore wind farms Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II. The client is energy provider Vattenfall. With a total installed capacity of 1.7 gigawatts, the Nordlicht project is a major milestone in Germany’s renewable energy transition. Nordlicht I, with approximately 980 megawatts (MW), will become the country’s largest offshore wind project.

As part of the project, PFISTERER will ensure the secure electrical connection between the wind turbines and the subsea cable network. Pre-assembled solutions will be used that can be installed directly offshore – fast, reliable, and low-maintenance. These solutions are manufactured at PFISTERER’s Winterbach site, where decades of high-voltage expertise and German engineering excellence come together. Delivery is scheduled for beginning of 2027, with the contract volume in the high single-digit million range.

A MAJOR CONTRIBUTION TO THE ENERGY TRANSITION



The Nordlicht I and II wind farms are being built approximately 85 kilometers north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with commissioning to be completed in 2028. Once completed, the turbines are expected to generate around 6 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity annually – enough to power approximately 1.7 million households. This will make a significant contribution to decarbonizing Germany’s energy system and achieving national climate targets.

“We are pleased to contribute our expertise to the technical success of this major offshore project while advancing Germany’s sustainable energy supply,” explains Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Member of the Executive Board at PFISTERER Holding SE. “With PFISTERER, we have an experienced partner at our side with high standards for quality, technology, and service. This creates a reliable foundation for power transmission from the Nordlicht project”, adds Ian Baker, Head of Energy Infrastructure from Vattenfall.

TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE FOR OFFSHORE APPLICATIONS WORLDWIDE

This contract further strengthens PFISTERER’s position as a leading provider of high-voltage connections in the offshore sector. The company brings extensive experience from numerous international offshore and grid connection projects and has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to develop reliable electrical connection solutions under demanding conditions.

You can download the images here: Download-LINK

ABOUT PFISTERER

PFISTERER is a globally leading and independent technology company headquarters in Winterbach near Stuttgart. The company develops, produces and sells solutions for insulating and connecting electrical conductors for the interfaces in power grids - from the generation and transmission to the distribution of electrical energy - on land, at sea and in the air. With its innovative strength, state-of-the-art production and worldwide distribution network, PFISTERER offers advanced solutions to the challenges of electrification. Since its foundation in 1921, PFISTERER has established itself internationally as a pioneer in modern energy infrastructure and is an attractive employer in a future-oriented industry with exciting development opportunities for more than 1,300 employees. PFISTERER Holding SE is represented worldwide with 17 operating locations in 15 countries.

PRESS CONTACT FOR FURTHER QUESTIONS

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing & Communication



PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstr. 44

73650 Winterbach, Germany

Tel.: +49 151 44382202

E-Mail: trang.gruen@pfisterer.com

Web: www.pfisterer.com